The Great Career Shift: Independent Consulting Becomes Long-Term Career Choice, Not Just Freelance Gig

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Barton Partnership’s latest Independent Consulting & Advisory in Review Report, the profession is no longer seen as a career stopgap.

The report, now in its 10th edition, shows that 54% of independent consultants have been in the profession for five years or more. This busts the myth that consulting is just a career transition or short-term gig work.

Another key report finding which analysed responses from 680 projects discovered that 53% of respondents intend to continue working for six years or more. This is signals a permanent shift in how professionals view this career path.

"We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in the professional landscape," said Oliver Phoenix, CEO of The Barton Partnership. "Independent consulting is no longer seen as a bridge between traditional employment, it's become a destination career in its own right. The data shows professionals are choosing autonomy and flexibility over the security of traditional employment, and they're making it work long-term."

The shift represents a broader change in professional priorities, with consultants valuing work-life balance and personal control over their careers. The study found that independent consultants are engaged across a broad range of industries, demonstrating the essential role they play in supporting business transformation and providing strategic guidance tailored to specific sector needs.

Key findings:

• 54% have been independent for 5+ years

• 53% plan to be independent for 6+ years

• Over 680 projects across multiple industries

• Independent consulting is now a mainstream career choice

The research shows what was once seen as alternative employment has become mainstream, with professionals choosing the autonomy and flexibility of independent consulting over traditional corporate structures.

Phoenix said: "This isn’t just about people leaving corporate jobs – it’s about the evolution of work itself. Independent consultants are building long-term careers that deliver professional fulfilment and personal freedom. The career ladder is being replaced by a more flexible, self-directed approach to professional development."

The findings have big implications for both businesses and professionals – independent consulting is not just a response to economic uncertainty but a fundamental shift in how work is structured and valued in the modern economy.

About The Barton Partnership

The Barton Partnership is a leading advisory firm specialising in independent consulting and professional services. The company’s annual Independent Consulting & Advisory in Review Report is the definitive guide to the independent consulting career.

