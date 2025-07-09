Primus Software Corporation Launches PrimeOne: A NextGen Platform for Business Process Discovery & Scalable Automation

PrimeOne equips leaders with a unified view of process performance and automation ROI - advancing strategic decision-making and enterprise -wide efficiencies.

By combining deep process intelligence with scalable automation, we're enabling our clients to unlock their full productivity potential and lead in the era of digital operations"” — Satish Anand, President Primus Services

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primus Software Corporation Launches PrimeOne: A Strategic Platform for Business Process Discovery and Scalable AutomationPrimus Software Corporation, a global leader in digital transformation and automation services, today announced the launch of PrimeOne, a next-generation Business Process Discovery platform designed to accelerate enterprise automation initiatives through advanced process intelligence, predictive analytics, and AI-ready data architecture.Developed to support the evolving needs of Automation Centers of Excellence (CoEs), PrimeOne enables organizations to move beyond traditional process mining by capturing the full operational context—directly from business users—across workflows, documents, and platforms. This approach delivers a more accurate, actionable, and strategic foundation for automation and enterprise transformation.“PrimeOne represents a significant advancement in how enterprises approach automation discovery and execution,” said Satish Anand, President, North America Services at Primus Software Corporation. “By combining human-centric process intelligence with predictive ROI modeling PrimeOne empowers organizations to make smarter, faster, and more impactful decisions regarding their automation journey.”________________________________________Strategic Capabilities for Enterprise TransformationPrimeOne is engineered to bridge the gap between automation potential and measurable business outcomes. Its core capabilities include:• Comprehensive Process Discovery – Captures end-to-end process data through direct engagement with business units, not just system logs.• Automation Complexity Scoring – Evaluates both process intricacy and implementation effort to prioritize high-value opportunities.• Predictive ROI Modeling – Accurately forecasts time savings, labor cost reductions, ROI timeframe and five year financial impact.• Productivity Modeling– PrimeOne Productivity Potential Index (POPPI™)– a proprietary metric developed by Primus to quantify automation potential and future-state throughput beyond human capacity, enabled by automation and calculated by PrimeOne.• AI & LLM Integration Readiness – Establishes a structured data foundation to support AI-driven process optimization.________________________________________A Platform Designed for the Future of WorkPrimeOne serves as a centralized command center for organizations seeking to scale automation intelligently. With interactive dashboards, centralized repositories, and exportable governance reports, the platform supports the full automation lifecycle—from intake and prioritization to execution and performance measurement.“With PrimeOne, we’re enabling enterprises to shift from reactive automation to proactive transformation,” said Dr. Danielle Jennings, Automation Practice Lead. “It’s a platform designed not only to address today’s operational challenges but to unlock tomorrow’s innovation potential.”AvailabilityPrimeOne is now available for enterprise deployment through flexible engagement models, including startup Pilots, Annual licenses and Discovery-as-a-Service.For more information about PrimeOne and how it supports intelligent automation at scale, visit:About Primus Software CorporationPrimus Software Corporation is a global consulting and services firm specializing in digital transformation, intelligent automation, and enterprise solutions. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable outcomes, Primus partners with organizations worldwide delivering technology platforms that drive operational excellence and measured business growth.Media Contact:Robert WarnerVice President Sales & MarketingPrimus Software Corporationrwarner@primussoft.com

