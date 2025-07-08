Global Omega-6 Market Insights USD 5.6B in 2022 to USD 10.5B by 2030 | CAGR 8.2%

Omega-6 Market Size

The Global Omega-6 Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, rising from USD 5.6 billion in 2022 to USD 10.5 billion by 2030

With growing interest in heart and skin health, the U.S. Omega-6 Market is playing a key role in driving global growth toward the projected USD 10.5 billion by 2030.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega-6 Market OverviewThe Omega-6 Market Size was valued at approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow steadily, reaching around USD 10.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/omega-6-market Market Trends and Growth DriversSeveral key factors are steering the Omega-6 market forward:Rise in Functional Foods: Consumers are opting for fortified products with added health benefits, boosting the demand for Omega-6 as an ingredient in energy bars, protein shakes, and fortified dairy products.Nutraceuticals on the Rise: Omega-6 supplements are gaining traction due to their role in improving cardiovascular function and supporting brain health.Beauty from Within: With growing popularity in the “beauty-from-inside” trend, Omega-6 is increasingly used in skincare supplements to improve skin elasticity and hydration.Vegan and Plant-Based Movement: As plant-based eating becomes mainstream, Omega-6-rich plant oils like sunflower, safflower, and evening primrose oil are experiencing higher sales globally.Latest Industry Developments:On May 4, 2023, Bold Botanica introduced its Bold Plan Omega 3-6-9 supplement, featuring plant-based omega fatty acids sourced from Ahiflower oil. Touted as one of the most biologically advanced non-GMO plant oils, it offers a rich concentration of Stearidonic Acid (SDA), a rare omega-3. The formula supports joint, heart, and immune health, while also delivering omega-6 GLA, beneficial for skin care and women’s wellness.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America remains a leading contributor to the Omega-6 market due to rising health awareness and high demand for functional foods. The U.S., in particular, is driving innovation in dietary supplements and functional beverages containing Omega-6.EuropeEurope is another dominant region, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK focusing on preventative healthcare and natural wellness. Strict labeling laws and clean-label product demand encourage manufacturers to adopt natural Omega-6 sources.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest growth rate by 2025. Countries like India, China, and Japan are witnessing increasing supplement use and higher disposable incomes, which are encouraging consumers to spend more on wellness products.Key Players and Competitive LandscapeThe global Omega-6 market is moderately fragmented with several key players focusing on innovation, product purity, and regional expansion. Major companies in the landscape include:Cargill, Inc.Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)Bunge LimitedBASFDSMOmega Protein CorporationCroda InternationalOmegaviaAker BiomarinePolaris Nutritional LipidsMarket Segmentation:By Type: LA (Linoleic acid), ARA (Arachidonic Acid), GLA (Gamma linoleic), CLA (Conjugated linoleic acid)By Source: Plant, MarineBy Application: Dietary Supplements, Animal Feeds, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, OthersBy Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=omega-6-market Latest News – USAIn 2025, U.S.-based supplement brands have increased their investment in R&D to develop Omega-6 blends with added antioxidants and adaptogens. A few startups in California have launched personalized wellness kits where Omega-6 is combined with magnesium and turmeric for women’s health.There has also been a notable shift in food processing industries toward sustainable sourcing of sunflower oil, a key Omega-6 carrier. This aligns with U.S. consumers' growing preference for environmentally responsible brands. Several retail chains, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, have expanded their offerings of Omega-6-rich snack items and cold-pressed oils.Meanwhile, the FDA is reviewing updated dietary guidelines and labeling for Omega-6 content in processed foods, signaling a stronger regulatory push towards transparency and health awareness.Latest News – JapanIn Japan, the Omega-6 market is evolving in unique ways. Japanese nutraceutical companies are integrating Omega-6 into traditional herbal medicine formulations, creating a fusion of modern science and ancient healing.In 2025, Tokyo-based wellness firms introduced Omega-6-enriched fermented drinks and skin serums, targeting aging consumers who seek joint and skin benefits. The trend of "shokuyo seikatsu" (eating for health) has fueled demand for functional oils, especially in the aging population segment.Japanese researchers have also begun investigating the ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 in diet and its effect on inflammatory conditions. This has sparked fresh interest in balanced dietary supplementation rather than just increasing Omega-6 intake.Retail innovation is strong in Japan, with Omega-6 featured in high-end convenience stores in ready-to-drink teas and beauty gummies. Additionally, local food tech firms are partnering with algae-based oil producers to create sustainable Omega-6 sources as alternatives to traditional seed oils.Future OutlookAs health and wellness continue to dominate consumer priorities, the Omega-6 market is set to maintain its growth momentum. Innovation in delivery forms from chewables and gummies to emulsified drinks will likely redefine consumer preferences.Moreover, increased collaboration between food tech companies and biotech labs could lead to more sustainable and bioavailable Omega-6 formulations, addressing concerns around oxidation and shelf-life.ConclusionThe Omega-6 Market presents a dynamic opportunity space for manufacturers, retailers, and formulators across the globe. With rising global health consciousness, emphasis on preventive healthcare, and innovation in product formats, Omega-6 is no longer just a dietary component, it's a lifestyle choice.As regional trends and regulations evolve, players who focus on transparency, clean labeling, and consumer-specific needs will be well-positioned to lead this nutritional revolution.Latest Related Reports By DataM IntelligenceUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

