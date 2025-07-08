EbookMagic Crowned the Leading AI Ebook Generator App of 2025

Ai Ebook generator

At EbookMagic, our mission is to democratize publishing by putting professional-grade tools into the hands of everyday creators” — EbookMagic Team

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EbookMagic, a cutting-edge AI-powered platform transforming the digital publishing landscape, has been officially recognized as the top AI ebook generator app of 2025. Despite launching just a week ago, the platform has already made waves in the creator economy—enabling several users to produce ebooks spanning 15+ genres with an impressive 99% satisfaction rating.Revolutionizing Ebook Publishing in MinutesEbookMagic streamlines the entire ebook production process, allowing authors, educators, entrepreneurs, and content creators to go from concept to publish-ready product in under 10 minutes. By simply entering a title, genre, target audience, and a few key ideas, users can generate high-quality written content, a custom-designed book cover, and professionally formatted layouts—all with the help of advanced generative AI.Standout Features• AI-Powered Writing: Smart content tailored to genre, tone, and audience.• Custom Cover Creation: Automatically generated or user-guided visual designs.• Rapid Turnaround: Complete, publication-ready ebooks in mere minutes.• Versatile Export Options: Compatible with PDF and DOCX formats.• Professional Formatting: Clean layouts with precise chaptering and typography.• Commercial Licensing: Full commercial rights included in Pro plans.Built for Modern CreatorsFrom online coaches and course creators to indie authors and business marketers, EbookMagic meets the growing demand for fast, professional digital publishing tools. Whether for lead generation, educational content, or revenue-generating digital products, the platform empowers users of all skill levels to publish with ease and confidence.Flexible Pricing Plans• Free Plan: Generate a 500-word ebook (watermark included).• Pro Monthly: $19/month — Unlimited content generation, watermark-free, full commercial rights.• Pro Lifetime: $199 one-time — Permanent access to all features, with no limits.EbookMagic is available globally. New users can sign up and generate their first AI-powered ebook for free at: https://ebookmagic.pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.