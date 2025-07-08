Timor-Leste and Brazil Sign Agreement to Continue Strengthening the Technical-Vocational Education

Tue. 08 of July of 2025, 15:02h

The Government, through the Ministry of Education, has signed an agreement with the Brazilian Embassy in Timor-Leste to implement a simplified action pilot program aimed at strengthening the technical and vocational education. The ceremony took place on July 4th, 2025, at the Ministry of Education building in Dili.



The agreement was formalized by the Secretary of State for Secondary Education and Technical Schools, Domingos Lopes Lemos, in his capacity as acting Minister of Education, and by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Brazilian Embassy, Rita de Cássia Lott Marques.

In his speech, the acting Minister of Education expressed the Timor-Leste government's gratitude for the solid cooperation with Brazil, underlining the partner country's contribution to the success of the first phase of the program, which began in 2024. In this first phase, 104 teachers were trained in accounting, programming, construction and other strategic areas.

“This program, which is scheduled to last until 2026, will make it possible to strengthen technical and administrative management, improve the educational process and expand professional research opportunities for students,” said Domingos Lopes Lemos.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Brazilian Embassy, Rita de Cássia Lott Marques, stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries in the education sector, especially in technical-vocational education, teacher training and improving the quality of teaching.

The ceremony was attended by the Coordinator of Technical Cooperation with Timor-Leste of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), Paulo Marques, the President of the National Institute for the Training of Teachers and Education Professionals (INFORDEPE), Domingos Martins, and other leaders of the Ministry of Education.

This pilot program is part of the government's efforts to improve the quality of technical-vocational education, strengthen teachers' skills and prepare qualified human resources in line with the needs of the national labo