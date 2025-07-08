Book Your CloudIBN VA&PT Assessment for Indian Businesses Today

Get a tailored VA&PT assessment with CloudIBN. Identify risks, strengthen security, and ensure compliance for your Indian business today.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where cyberattacks have become not just frequent but sophisticated, CloudIBN is calling on Indian businesses to take a proactive step: book their VAPT Services assessment today. With increasing pressure from regulators, customers, and internal stakeholders to ensure robust cybersecurity measures, the need for a tested, validated, and continuously monitored security infrastructure has never been more vital.Why VA&PT Is Essential for Every Indian Business TodayFrom ransomware attacks on financial institutions to data breaches at tech startups, Indian businesses across sectors are grappling with digital risk. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) is the foundation of any effective cybersecurity strategy.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services provide:1. Identification of vulnerabilities in networks, web apps, APIs, and cloud platforms2. Simulation of real-world attack vectors by certified ethical hackers3. Prioritized reporting to help IT teams patch critical flaws4. Strategic guidance aligned with India-specific compliance requirementsDon’t wait for a breach to act. Book your VA&PT assessment with CloudIBN today and safeguard your business: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What You Get When You Book a VAPT Assessment with CloudIBNCloudIBN offers a comprehensive, enterprise-grade VA&PT experience designed for agility, compliance, and actionable outcomes.Your assessment includes:1. Pre-assessment scoping session with security consultants2. Hybrid automated + manual security testing3. Testing of web apps, APIs, cloud, on-prem, and mobile apps4. Final report with risk scores and business impact analysis5. Recommendations and remediation roadmap6. One-time retesting after fixes are appliedWe specialize in working with startups, SMEs, and large enterprises across India’s dynamic digital economy.Who Needs a VA&PT Assessment Right Now?If your organization matches any of the following, it’s time to book your VA&PT:1. You process sensitive customer data2. You’re preparing for ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, or RBI compliance3. You operate in BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, or edtech sectors4. You have web apps or cloud services exposed to the public5. You’ve never done a full vulnerability audit beforeCloudIBN’s VA & PT AUDIT Services are tailored to address both known threats and hidden weaknesses.Unsure if you need VAPT? Schedule a quick discovery call with our experts—free of charge: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Our Proven 4-Step VAPT ProcessCloudIBN follows a structured, transparent, and result-driven testing methodology that ensures your assets are assessed thoroughly:1. Discovery & Scoping-Asset inventory collection-Identification of compliance goals-Custom test plan tailored to your environment2. Vulnerability Assessment-Automated scanning using industry-leading tools-Real-time findings shared with internal teams3. Penetration Testing-Manual testing by OSCP and CEH-certified professionals-Testing against OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws4. Reporting & Risk Remediation-Deliverables include technical, executive, and compliance reports-Recommendations based on exploitability and business impact-Support during the fix phase and retestingBenefits of Booking Your VA&PT Assessment with CloudIBNBy booking your assessment now, your business gains:1. Early detection of exploitable vulnerabilities2. Audit-ready documentation for ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 23. Improved cloud security posture (AWS, Azure, GCP)4. Peace of mind before product launches, funding rounds, or audits5. Reduced attack surface and minimized downtime risksOur VA & PT Services not only identify threats—they enable smarter business decisions, reduce insurance liabilities, and strengthen customer trust.Cybersecurity is no longer a "nice-to-have"—it's a strategic necessity. With attack vectors evolving and compliance regulations becoming more stringent in India, now is the time to act. By booking your VAPT Audit Service assessment with CloudIBN, you're not just securing systems—you're safeguarding your brand, customers, and future. Our team is ready. Our tools are proven. Your business deserves the best.Related Services -Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

