Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Revenue to Boost Cross $6.04 Billion, At a Booming 11.4% Growth Rate by 2030

Rise in demand for unmanned ground vehicles for carry out civilian activities & lowered risks to human lives drive global unmanned ground vehicle market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmanned ground vehicle market size generated $2.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market is primarily driven by the rising demand for UGVs in civilian applications and the reduced risk to human life in hazardous environments. However, factors such as declining defense budgets in developed nations, reliability and bandwidth limitations, and the limited battery life of these vehicles pose challenges to market expansion. On the other hand, increasing interest in autonomous control technologies and the pursuit of greater operational efficiency are expected to unlock significant growth opportunities for the UGV market in the coming years.Download Report (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2465 The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market is expected to witness significant growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for UGVs in civilian sectors and the reduced risk to human life in hazardous operations. However, the limited battery life of these vehicles may act as a restraint on market growth. Looking ahead, the increasing adoption of autonomous control systems is projected to present lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned ground vehicle market based on size, mode of locomotion, application, operation, and region.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient UGVs. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of UGVs across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-solutions-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.Leading players in the global unmanned ground vehicle industry discussed in the research include Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Armtrac Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, DOK-ING Ltd., GESAR INC., ICOR Technology, Horiba Mira Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2465 Similar Reports We Have on Military & Defense Industry:5G in Aviation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-aviation-market-A07103 Remote Towers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/remote-towers-market-A07763

