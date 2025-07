Tire Market is Expected to Reach USD 270.66 Billion by 2033 | At CAGR 4.70%

Tire Market Share

The global tire market size to reach USD 270.66 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during 2025-2033.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐThe global tire market is a vital segment of the automotive industry, serving passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off-the-road (OTR) equipment, and two-wheelers. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately USD 172.98 Billion, and is projected to reach over USD 270.66 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during 2025โ€“2033. Demand is driven by a combination of rising vehicle production, expanding replacement tire markets, increasing road freight movement, and growing electric vehicle (EV) adoption.Tire manufacturers are focusing on innovations like sustainable materials, smart tires with embedded sensors, and fuel-efficient low rolling resistance tires. Additionally, the retread tire market is gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and cost savings. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are leading in volume, while North America and Europe continue to demand high-performance and winter-specific tires.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tyre-manufacturing-plant/requestsample ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ โ€“ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ & ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜:USD 172.98 billion in 2024Expected to surpass USD 270.66 billion by 2033CAGR of ~4.70% from 2025 to 2032๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:Passenger car tires hold the largest share due to high global vehicle ownershipRadial tires dominate over bias tires in commercial applicationsReplacement segment leads over OEMs due to ongoing maintenance cycles๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€:Growth of smart tires with TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems)Use of recycled rubber, soybean oil, and silica in eco-friendly tiresInnovation in EV-specific tires for better durability and load management๐™€๐™‘ ๐™„๐™ข๐™ฅ๐™–๐™˜๐™ฉ:EV tires market expected to grow rapidly due to rising EV productionSpecialized tires needed for low noise, high torque handling, and reduced rolling resistance๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€:Asia-Pacific leads globally, driven by China and Indiaโ€™s automotive sectorNorth America & Europe focus on performance, winter, and UHP (ultra-high-performance) tiresMiddle East & Africa shows growth in commercial and off-road tires๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:Focus on circular economy via tire recycling and retreadingPush for carbon-neutral manufacturing and renewable rubber sources๐—•๐˜‚๐˜† ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=575&method=1670 ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐•-๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ:The growing electric vehicle (EV) market is reshaping tire design. Manufacturers are developing EV-specific tires that support heavier vehicle weight, offer low rolling resistance, reduce road noise, and extend battery range. This segment is expected to expand rapidly over the next decade.๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด:Environmental concerns are driving investments in eco-friendly materials like bio-based rubbers, silica, and soybean oil. Tire recycling, retreading, and circular economy practices are gaining traction as companies aim to reduce carbon footprints and meet regulatory standards.๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ & ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€:Integration of sensors and telematics into tires is transforming vehicle safety and maintenance. Smart tires can monitor pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions in real-time, making them popular in both passenger and commercial fleets.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:๐˜ฝ๐™ฎ ๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™œ๐™ฃ:Radial MarketBias MarketRadial tires hold the majority of the market share due to their superior durability, fuel efficiency, and performance characteristics, which align with the broad spectrum of consumer and commercial vehicle requirements.๐˜ฝ๐™ฎ ๐™€๐™ฃ๐™™-๐™๐™จ๐™š:OEM MarketReplacement MarketReplacement market accounted for the largest market share, as the ongoing need to replace worn-out tires ensures a consistent, high demand independent of new vehicle sales fluctuations.๐˜ฝ๐™ฎ ๐™'๐™š๐™๐™ž๐™˜๐™ก๐™š ๐™๐™ฎ๐™ฅ๐™š:Passenger CarsLight Commercial VehiclesMedium and Heavy Commercial VehiclesTwo WheelersThree WheelersOff-The-Road (OTR)Passenger cars represented the largest segment because of their widespread use globally, making up the majority of vehicles on the road and thereby driving the highest demand for tires.๐—•๐˜† ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—น:OfflineOnlineOffline holds the majority of the market share, as consumers often prefer purchasing tires in-person to benefit from professional fitting, immediate installation, and the opportunity to consult with experts.๐˜ฝ๐™ฎ ๐™Ž๐™š๐™–๐™จ๐™ค๐™ฃ:All Season TiresWinter TiresSummer TiresSummer tires accounted for the largest market share due to their widespread use in varied climates, catering to the majority of driving conditions with optimal performance in warm, wet, and moderately dry conditions.๐™๐™š๐™œ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™–๐™ก ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™ž๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ๐™จ:North AmericaAsia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsia Pacific's dominance in the market is attributed to its massive automotive industry, growing middle-class population, increasing vehicle penetration, and the significant presence of both tire manufacturers and consumers.๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—"๐—ป ๐—"๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=575&flag=C ๐™†๐™š๐™ฎ ๐˜พ๐™ค๐™ข๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™š๐™จ:The Michelin GroupBridgestone CorporationContinental AGThe Goodyear Tire and Rubber CompanySumitomo CorporationPirelli Tyre S.p.AYokohama Tire CorporationHankook Tire and Technology Co., Ltd.Toyo Engineering CorporationKumho Tyre (Australia) Pty Ltd.If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 