Tire Market is Expected to Reach USD 270.66 Billion by 2033 | At CAGR 4.70%

Tire Market Share

The global tire market size to reach USD 270.66 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during 2025-2033.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰The global tire market is a vital segment of the automotive industry, serving passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off-the-road (OTR) equipment, and two-wheelers. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately USD 172.98 Billion, and is projected to reach over USD 270.66 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during 2025–2033. Demand is driven by a combination of rising vehicle production, expanding replacement tire markets, increasing road freight movement, and growing electric vehicle (EV) adoption.Tire manufacturers are focusing on innovations like sustainable materials, smart tires with embedded sensors, and fuel-efficient low rolling resistance tires. Additionally, the retread tire market is gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and cost savings. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are leading in volume, while North America and Europe continue to demand high-performance and winter-specific tires.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tyre-manufacturing-plant/requestsample 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 & 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁:USD 172.98 billion in 2024Expected to surpass USD 270.66 billion by 2033CAGR of ~4.70% from 2025 to 2032𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Passenger car tires hold the largest share due to high global vehicle ownershipRadial tires dominate over bias tires in commercial applicationsReplacement segment leads over OEMs due to ongoing maintenance cycles𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:Growth of smart tires with TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems)Use of recycled rubber, soybean oil, and silica in eco-friendly tiresInnovation in EV-specific tires for better durability and load management𝙀𝙑 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩:EV tires market expected to grow rapidly due to rising EV productionSpecialized tires needed for low noise, high torque handling, and reduced rolling resistance𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:Asia-Pacific leads globally, driven by China and India’s automotive sectorNorth America & Europe focus on performance, winter, and UHP (ultra-high-performance) tiresMiddle East & Africa shows growth in commercial and off-road tires𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:Focus on circular economy via tire recycling and retreadingPush for carbon-neutral manufacturing and renewable rubber sources𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=575&method=1670 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐕-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬:The growing electric vehicle (EV) market is reshaping tire design. Manufacturers are developing EV-specific tires that support heavier vehicle weight, offer low rolling resistance, reduce road noise, and extend battery range. This segment is expected to expand rapidly over the next decade.𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴:Environmental concerns are driving investments in eco-friendly materials like bio-based rubbers, silica, and soybean oil. Tire recycling, retreading, and circular economy practices are gaining traction as companies aim to reduce carbon footprints and meet regulatory standards.𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 & 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀:Integration of sensors and telematics into tires is transforming vehicle safety and maintenance. Smart tires can monitor pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions in real-time, making them popular in both passenger and commercial fleets.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:𝘽𝙮 𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣:Radial MarketBias MarketRadial tires hold the majority of the market share due to their superior durability, fuel efficiency, and performance characteristics, which align with the broad spectrum of consumer and commercial vehicle requirements.𝘽𝙮 𝙀𝙣𝙙-𝙐𝙨𝙚:OEM MarketReplacement MarketReplacement market accounted for the largest market share, as the ongoing need to replace worn-out tires ensures a consistent, high demand independent of new vehicle sales fluctuations.𝘽𝙮 𝙑𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚 𝙏𝙮𝙥𝙚:Passenger CarsLight Commercial VehiclesMedium and Heavy Commercial VehiclesTwo WheelersThree WheelersOff-The-Road (OTR)Passenger cars represented the largest segment because of their widespread use globally, making up the majority of vehicles on the road and thereby driving the highest demand for tires.𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:OfflineOnlineOffline holds the majority of the market share, as consumers often prefer purchasing tires in-person to benefit from professional fitting, immediate installation, and the opportunity to consult with experts.𝘽𝙮 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣:All Season TiresWinter TiresSummer TiresSummer tires accounted for the largest market share due to their widespread use in varied climates, catering to the majority of driving conditions with optimal performance in warm, wet, and moderately dry conditions.𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨:North AmericaAsia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsia Pacific's dominance in the market is attributed to its massive automotive industry, growing middle-class population, increasing vehicle penetration, and the significant presence of both tire manufacturers and consumers.𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=575&flag=C 𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙨:The Michelin GroupBridgestone CorporationContinental AGThe Goodyear Tire and Rubber CompanySumitomo CorporationPirelli Tyre S.p.AYokohama Tire CorporationHankook Tire and Technology Co., Ltd.Toyo Engineering CorporationKumho Tyre (Australia) Pty Ltd.If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨:𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/auto-parts-manufacturing-market/requestsample 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market/requestsample 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙐𝙨IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 