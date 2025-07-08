Petroleum Resins Market Report Growth Insights and Key Predictions Through 2028

Petroleum Resins Market Key Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global petroleum resins market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.What Are Petroleum Resins?Petroleum resins also known as hydrocarbon or petrochemical resins are synthetic compounds produced by the polymerization of petroleum based by products such as C5, C9, and dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). These resins are widely used in various applications, including adhesives, coatings, inks, and rubber compounding.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17417 Key Growth Drivers- Rising demand in the building & construction industry- Growing consumer awareness of baby hygiene products- Increased usage of hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins in food packagingDespite strong growth drivers, the market faces restraints due to fluctuating raw material prices. However, expanding demand from automotive and aerospace industries for high-performance adhesives and coatings presents lucrative opportunities.Market Highlights:-Resin Segment: C5 Resins Lead, Hydrogenated Resins Gain Speed:- C5 resins dominated in 2018, accounting for over half of the global market share, and are expected to retain leadership through 2028.- The hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4%, driven by demand in food-grade and hygiene packaging.Application Segment: Adhesives and Sealants Take the Lead:- The adhesives and sealants segment held the largest share (nearly one-third) in 2018 and will maintain its lead through 2028.- Meanwhile, paints and coatings are projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5%, owing to their enhanced performance when blended with petroleum resins.End-Use Industry: Construction Dominates, Hygiene Grows Fastest:- The building and construction segment led the market in 2018, driven by demand for high-performance bonding agents in infrastructure development.- However, the personal hygiene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7%, fueled by rising disposable income and increased healthcare spending.Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront:- Asia-Pacific held over 50% of the global market share in 2018 and is projected to remain the leading region through 2028.- The region is also expected to post the highest regional CAGR of 5.4%, bolstered by rapid urbanization, infrastructure growth, and industrialization.Top Market Players:-Leading players operating in the global petroleum resins market include:- ExxonMobil Corporation- Kolon Industries, Inc.- Arakawa Chemical Industries- Synthomer Plc- Neville Chemical Company- Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd.- Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co. Ltd.- Lesco Chemical Limited- Ruisen Resin Co. Ltd.- Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.These companies focus on product innovation, regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving customer demands.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/petroleum-resins-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

