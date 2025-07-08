Online Grocery Market to Hit USD 6,590.92 Billion at 28.09% CAGR by 2033

Online Grocery Market

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The online grocery market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by convenience and time-saving solutions, technological advancements and innovation, and shift in consumer behavior post-pandemic. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", the global online grocery market size was valued at USD 710.10 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 6,590.92 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.09% from 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market/requestsample 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:● Market Dynamics● Market Trends And Market Outlook● Competitive Analysis● Industry Segmentation● Strategic Recommendations𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞-𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The desire for convenience is a prominent catalyst in the growth of the online grocery market. More consumers are opting for shopping for groceries from their own homes, avoiding line ups, and navigating distracted customers in stores, thanks in part to the impact of COVID-19 with people preferring shopping from home now. This convenience factor is especially attractive to working professionals, busy parents and urbanites with a hectic pace of life. For example, grocery providers like Instacart and Amazon Fresh have thrived off this convenience model with same day delivery, allowing customers to order groceries from their homes and receive their groceries within hours of ordering. Online shopping is benefitting from the inclusion of easy to use apps and websites to enhance the customer shopping experience by providing customers the comfort of quick reordering of items they regularly purchase and providing customized options based on their past purchases. As lifestyles become ever busy, the convenience factor continues to pull new customers from brick and mortar grocery stores to online.● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Technology is fundamental to the growth of the online grocery market. From AI-powered inventory management to predictive analysis websites for demand forecasting to checkout solutions that make it easy for the customer to pay, the operational capabilities and efficiency have greatly improved. A great example is how Walmart has implemented AI solutions to optimize their delivery routes for their ""Walmart+ service,"" which has reduced costs, improved delivery times, and ultimately improved the customer experience. And by implementing IoT enabled smart warehouses, retailers can have access to real-time tracking of stock levels, which reduces waste and gives customers the assurance that they will get the product they ordered. Technological advances do not just support operational efficiencies for retailers, they instill trust in the consumer by providing reliable service, and efficiency, which expands the market.● 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated the adoption of online grocery shopping as customers looked for safer ways to avoid visiting the store. This change in behavior is now a permanent part of the grocery customer journey, as customers are continuing to choose the online grocery shopping experience due to the ease and safety. For example, Kroger even saw sustained growth in online sales well after restrictions were lifted because customers were adapting to the ease and convenience of shopping digitally. In addition, the pandemic induced older customer segments who were previously wary of online shopping to adopt e-grocery platforms. The increased customer segments, as well as a growing preference for contactless transactions, are signs online grocery shopping is a here to stay within retail landscape.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬Subscription-based services are increasingly being utilized in the online grocery sector as an attractive and cost-effective method for customers. These models promote loyalty by providing benefits like free delivery, exclusive deals or discounts, or box deliveries with groceries and necessities selected on their behalf. For example, Amazon's Subscribe & Save model allows the customer to subscribe and schedule regular deliveries of highly purchased staple items, making sure they are delivered regularly without a hitch, and while saving the customer money. Likewise, HelloFresh and other meal kit services provide meals with grocery items that adhere to specific dietary preferences and needs, which appeals to consumers looking to be healthy. Subscription-style services promote repeat purchases while generating a reliable revenue stream for the retailer and consumers have the added benefit of convenience from automated re-ordering with the perception of added value from received discounts or benefits.● 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠Sustainability is becoming an important trend in the online grocery sector as consumers are expecting eco-friendly initiatives and locally sourced items. Retailers are beginning to reduce packaging waste and use biodegradable materials, and several retailers are working directly with local farmers to connect consumers with local sustainable produce. For example, Thrive Market emphasizes sustainable sourcing in its all-organic grocery offerings which, due to consumer preferences, targets eco-friendly shoppers. Furthermore, some retailers are exploring electric delivery vehicles to also lessen carbon footprint. The trend provides consumer values while also allowing many retailers to create a distinct offering in a competitive landscape, and foster loyalty for customers interested in shopping through an ecologically responsible lens.● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬Omnichannel retailing seamlessly integrates both online and offline shopping experiences, an innovation that is reshaping the online grocery market. Retailers are now offering blended options, such as click-and-collect, which allows customers to order merchandise online and pick it up at stores, combining the advantages of e-commerce with in-store immediacy. For instance, Target's Drive Up service allows customers to have groceries loaded into their cars without ever getting out of the car, truly blending digital convenience with physical access. This integration appeals to different consumer preferences and allows other retailers to reach a wider audience. By connecting online platforms with the brick-and-mortar store concept, companies are replicating the entire shopping experience, which leads to increased customer satisfaction and retention.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2763&method=1670 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Amazon.com, Inc.● Carrefour● Costco Wholesale Corporation● Edeka Group● HappyFresh● Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.● Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)● Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Companies, Inc.)● Schwan’s Home Delivery● ShopFoodEx● Tesco PLC● The Kroger Co.● Walmart Inc.● Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Vegetables and Fruits● Dairy Products● Staples and Cooking Essentials● Snacks● Meat and Seafood● OthersStaples and cooking essentials exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their consistent demand and necessity in daily household consumption.𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥:● Pure Marketplace● Hybrid Marketplace● OthersPure marketplace represents the largest segment, as it offers a wide variety of products from multiple sellers, providing buyers with more options and competitive pricing.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦:● Web-Based● App-BasedBased on the platform, the market has been bifurcated into web-based and app-based.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● One-Time● SubscriptionOn the basis of the purchase type, the market has been classified into one-time and subscription.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaNorth America dominates the market owing to its high internet penetration, growing preference for online shopping, and well-established e-commerce infrastructure.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-vision-market 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dialysis-market 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-mining-market 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability.Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.