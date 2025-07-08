Australian Startup Launches Strategy Tool and Property Simulator to Help Investors Buy Smarter

Amit Vishnoi - National Property Consultant

National Property Consultant and Propsourcing.com.au combine property strategy and sourcing in one platform

Most people buy property based on emotion, BBQ talk, or flashy brochures. We built these tools to bring it back to the numbers — so people can invest with clarity and confidence.” — Amit Vishnoi

AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Property Consultant (NPC) , an Australian property advisory firm, has launched two powerful online tools aimed at helping investors plan, model, and execute smarter property decisions — with confidence and clarity.The tools — the Strategy Tool and the Property Simulator — are designed for investors who want to move beyond emotion and opinions and take a data-backed approach to property investing.The tools are built into NPC’s technology platform Propsourcing.com.au , which also gives users access to a growing community of off-market and investment-grade property deals across Australia.The Strategy ToolThe Strategy Tool allows investors to map out their current financial position, future retirement needs, and possible shortfalls — and simulate how property investments could close the gap.Users enter their income, expenses, super balance, debt, and financial goals. The tool then calculates their future wealth trajectory and shows how buying the right properties — at the right time — can improve cash flow, equity, and net position over time.“A lot of people get stuck because they don’t know what’s possible,” said Amit Vishnoi, founder of NPC.“We built this tool so everyday Australians can take control of their financial future and approach investing with strategy, not just hope.”The Property SimulatorOnce the strategy is defined, users can use the Simulator to test real-life property deals. The tool allows investors to model:Capital growth over timeHolding costs (including loan interest, rates, insurance)Rental yield and net cash flowEquity build-up and exit valueFrom Planning to ExecutionWhat sets NPC apart is its full-circle approach. While most advisors stop at theory or strategy, NPC helps users move into real execution — by giving them access to off-market listings through Propsourcing.com.au.The platform hosts deals sourced by experienced buyer’s agents and property sourcers around Australia.“We’re bridging the gap between strategy and sourcing,” Vishnoi added. “No more second-guessing if a deal aligns with your plan. You can test it, simulate it, and pursue it — all in one place.”🧑‍💼 Who It’s ForFirst-time investors seeking clarity on how to startBusy professionals who want a guided roadmapNPC also offers limited early access to buyers agents and property professionals who want to use the platform as part of their client advisory process.💻 Try It NowThe tools are live now👉 Request access for Strategy Tool & Simulator 👉 Off-Market Listings Platform: https://www.propsourcing.com.au About National Property Consultant (NPC):Founded by Australian property strategist Amit Vishnoi, NPC helps investors build long-term wealth through strategic property investment. NPC combines data, advisory, and execution support in one seamless client journey — supported by its online platform Propsourcing.com.au.Media Contact:Amit VishnoiFounder, National Property Consultant📧 info@nationalpropertyconsultant.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.