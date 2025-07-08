Ice Cream Market in India: Industry Size to Reach INR 1,078.0 Billion by 2033 - Expanding at a CAGR of 16.7%

INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attributes and Key Statistics of the Ice Cream Market in India Report by IMARC Group:Base Year: 2024Forecast Years: 2025-2033Historical Years: 2019-2024Units: INR BillionMarket Size in 2024: INR 268.0 BillionMarket Forecast in 2033: INR 1,078.0 BillionMarket Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 16.7%As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “Ice Cream Market in India Report by Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream), Flavor (Chocolate, Fruit, Vanilla, and Others), Format (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, and Others), End-User (Retail, Institutional), Distribution Channel (General Trade, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Ice cream Parlors, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.Ice Cream Market in India Size & Future Growth Potential:The Ice Cream Market in India size was valued INR 268.0 Billion in 2024 . By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around INR 1,078.0 Billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% over the forecast period (2025-2033).Core Factors Driving Market Trends:Indian ice cream market is experiencing dynamic trends inspired by changing consumer preferences and innovative product offerings. With increasing disposable income and urbanization, the demand for premium and artisan ice cream has increased, especially in metro cities. Brands are offering foreign taste, vegetarian options and Chinese-free varieties to complete health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the increasing popularity of online food delivery platforms has made ice cream more accessible, promoting the purchase of impulse. Seasonal demand remains strong, the most sales are being sold in summer months, but winter-specific tastes and desserts are also receiving traction.In addition, companies are taking advantage of social media marketing and impressive cooperation to engage the young audience. The expansion of modern retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, has widened the distribution channels. In addition, the rise of local and regional players has accelerated the competition, which carries forward the installed brands to innovate in packaging and pricing strategies. Cold chain logistics reforms have also enabled better product availability in small cities, which contributes to market expansion.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market-india/requestsample Ice Cream Market in India Scope and Growth:The Indian ice cream market presents important development capacity supported by a large youth population and increases indulgence in frozen desserts. The market is developing beyond traditional offerings, with increasing demand for biological, plant-based and functional ice creams. Additionally, the expansion of accelerated-commerce platforms has increased the feature, making consumers enjoy ice cream at home within minutes. The impulse-Kharid culture, especially between millennium and General Z, is promoting sales in the facility store and ice cream parlor.In addition, manufacturers are focused on cheap single-service packs to attract price-sensitive customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Consumption segment, including cafes and sweets chains, is also contributing to the development of the market. In addition, the strategic partnership between the ice cream brand and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) is creating new revenue currents. The government's initiative to improve cold storage infrastructure is expected to support market scalability. With continuous product innovation and aggressive marketing, the Indian ice cream market is ready for continuous expansion in the coming years.By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:• GCMMF (Amul)• Kwality Walls• Vadilal Group• Mother Dairy• Hatsun• CreamBellComprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:Breakup by Type:• Impulse Ice Cream• Take-Home Ice Cream• Artisanal Ice CreamTake-home Ice Cream represents the most preferred typeBreakup by Flavor:• Chocolate• Fruit• Vanilla• OthersVanilla accounts for the majority of the market shareBreakup by Format:• Cup• Stick• Cone• Brick• OthersCup dominate the marketBreakup by End-User:• Retail• InstitutionalRetail holds the largest market shareBreakup by Distribution Channel:• General Trade• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Ice cream Parlors• Convenience Stores• Online• OthersThe majority of the ice creams across the country are distributed through convenience storesBreakup by Region:• Maharashtra• Uttar Pradesh• Andhra Pradesh• Tamil Nadu• Gujarat• Rajasthan• Karnataka• Madhya Pradesh• West Bengal• Bihar• Delhi• Kerala• Punjab• Odisha• HaryanaMaharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in the marketKey highlights of the Report:• Historical Market Performance• Future Market Projections• Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics• Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter’s Five Forces)• Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers• SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)• Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework• Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking StrategiesMajor Advantages of the Report:• This report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimates for the overall market and its key subsegments.• Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategically position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies.• The report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.Why Choose IMARC Group:• Extensive Industry Expertise• Robust Research Methodology• Insightful Data-Driven Analysis• Precise Forecasting Capabilities• Established Track Record of Success• Reach with an Extensive Network• Tailored Solutions to Meet Client Needs• Commitment to Strong Client Relationships and Focus• Timely Project Delivery• Cost-Effective Service OptionsNote: Should you require specific information not included in the current report, we are pleased to offer customization options to meet your needs.Contact Our Analysts for Brochure Requests, Customization, and Inquiries Before Purchase: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=777&flag=C

