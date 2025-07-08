President Cyril Ramaphosa: 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit - Intervention on peace, pecurity and global governance

Your Excellency, President Lula da Silva,

Fellow BRICS Leaders,

Honourable Ministers,

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to thank you, President Lula, for your warm welcome and for hosting us, as Chair of the 17th BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro.

I extend my warmest welcome to our dear friends, the Republic of Indonesia, as the newest member of the BRICS formation.

We are witnessing a dramatic reshaping of global dynamics – politically, economically, technologically and environmentally.

With this change comes both opportunity and uncertainty.

As conflicts persist, as new threats emerge and as old institutions falter, the pursuit of global peace and security has never been more urgent or more complex.

The United Nations, in particular the Security Council, is the preeminent instrument for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Yet, it has too often failed to meet the challenges of today.

In responding to these challenges – ranging from humanitarian crises to open acts of aggression – the Security Council has become too rigid, too narrow and too disconnected from today’s multipolar realities.

Reform is a necessity. The Security Council must be made more democratic, more regionally representative and more accountable.

To further enable sustainable peace, we must strengthen and invest in regional peace mechanisms. We must give them the resources and authority they need to lead efforts in dialogue, mediation and de-escalation.

Localised responses, grounded in cultural and geopolitical understanding, are the frontline of peacebuilding.

The linkages between peace, security and development require a more comprehensive approach to conflict prevention and peacebuilding; an approach that addresses the underlying causes of conflict.

BRICS has vital role in this evolving landscape.

BRICS is increasingly shaping global debates on development, multipolar governance and security matters.

With our broad geographical footprint and growing influence, BRICS is uniquely positioned to advocate for reform in global governance structures.

BRICS must strengthen its voice in calling for a global framework that is inclusive, representative and anchored in the principles of sovereignty, equality and peaceful coexistence.

BRICS must continue to strengthen its cooperation on key security issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and transnational crime.

We welcome the focus by BRICS on a global digital governance framework that is inclusive, transparent and rooted in the principles of the United Nations.

We need to share best practices, strengthen technical cooperation and invest in the protection of critical digital infrastructure.

South Africa is committed to the full implementation of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy, with a focus on deradicalisation, disrupting terrorist financing and countering the misuse of digital platforms by extremist groups.

We remain steadfast in our support for the United Nations’ central role in global counter terrorism efforts.

As an African nation, we are acutely aware of the ways in which state and non-state actors exploit global divisions and vulnerabilities to destabilise those who do not share their worldview.

This is why our strategic partnership is critical in our pursuit for a safer, more just and more equitable world.

South Africa remains gravely concerned at the deteriorating peace and security situation in the Middle East.

The recent attacks by Israel and the United States on the Islamic Republic of Iran raise serious concerns of international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the protection of civilians.

Given our own experience, South Africa understands the power of peaceful resolution through dialogue.

We must continue to advocate for the urgent intensification of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure sustainable and lasting peace.

We remain deeply concerned by the heavy human toll of conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Gaza, among others.

We must find just and lasting solutions to these devasting conflicts.

Achieving and maintaining peace and security requires the collective will of the community of nations.

Through dialogue, through respect for the rule of law, through the advancement of human rights, through cooperation and solidarity, we can and must achieve peace for the collective good.

I thank you.