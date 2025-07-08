Sport, Arts and Culture on NACA Awards 2025 exceeding expectations

The NACA 2025 extends sincere gratitude to the public, artists, and cultural practitioners across South Africa for their overwhelming response to this year’s call for submissions.

We are pleased to announce a significant increase in nominations, with over 1,000 submissions received. This remarkable growth reflects the richness, diversity, and vibrancy of South Africa’s creative sector.

From visual artists and performers to writers, designers, cultural heritage custodians, and community arts champions, the quality and quantity of submissions clearly demonstrate a sector that is dynamic, inspired, and committed to excellence.

The first phase of the process is now underway, with independent auditors verifying all entries to ensure compliance and uphold the highest standards of integrity. The adjudication process officially began today, Friday, 04 July 2025. A panel of industry experts and cultural leaders is reviewing submissions across all award categories to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation.

