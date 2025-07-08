Minister Gayton Mckenzie on Formula One Bid Steering Committee conclusion of bid process

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has thanked the Formula One Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for concluding the process of selecting a potential promoter for South Africa’s first Formula One Grand Prix since the dawn of democracy.

The BSC was a voluntary committee that saw no remuneration being paid to its members for their expertise and time in the selection of a credible commercial partner to put together a Formula One race in South Africa. The Committee was expected to weigh up the proposals from the private sector to make a non-binding recommendation to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on who may be best placed to promote and organise Formula One Grand Prix events in South Africa.

BSC chairperson Bakang Lethoko on 30 June 2025 wrote to the Minister to say that they had selected a potential promoter following an exhaustive, transparent and competitive process.

She further wrote: “The selection of the potential promoter was the outcome of a structured multi-phase process, designed to ensure fairness, rigour, and alignment with both Formula One Management and South Africa’s broader objectives in sport, tourism, infrastructure development, and international reputation.”

The key stages included:

Public Call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs): Issued during January 2025 nationally and internationally to attract competent and credible entities.

Evaluation: Proposals received were assessed across defined metrics such as operational capability, event delivery expertise, commercial sustainability, stakeholder management, and motorsport credentials.

Short-listing and Presentations: Short-listed candidates participated in oral presentations and provided written responses to the Committee’s queries to further validate their readiness and suitability.

Formal Request for Proposal (RFP) Stage: Shortlisted candidates were invited to submit a further detailed proposal based on pre-set technical and commercial criteria, with strict adherence to submission deadlines.

Final Deliberations: A conclusive assessment was undertaken to determine compliance with bid expectations and strategic national objectives.

Ms Lethoko further assured the Department that the process was conducted with “diligence, professionalism, independence, and full accountability to ensure the integrity of the national bid effort”.

Among the requirements for the successful registration of a bid, was that a bidder needed to deposit a fully refundable amount of R10 million. This was done to ensure that the BSC would not waste their time on competitors who are known to talk big and make elaborate promises in the motorsport space but lack the financial muscle to put together a serious proposition. Any bidder with the inability to raise such a deposit was simply likely to distract from truly credible bids in a space that would require the ability to manage funding in the region of billions.

Following the EOI phase, 3 (three) bids were received. However, following an extensive review process, the Committee elected to bring only 1 (one) bidder into the RFP phase. This bidder was finally presented to DSAC.

However, before any details around this bid can be made public in any way, numerous processes and engagements remain to be followed.

Most importantly, Formula One Management will be reviewing the bid, and will give inputs, feedback and recommendations to the government. A proposal for how the event will be managed will ultimately be presented to other government departments and relevant partners for support, and then to the Cabinet for approval. Only once all the relevant approvals have been obtained will any announcement regarding any successful bidder be made.

Said Minister McKenzie: “It must be emphasised that we are still in the negotiating and planning phase of returning Formula One to South Africa. On the face of it, the prospect of South Africa hosting such a race is very achievable, and we look forward to moving the discussion forward with the Formula One Group in coming weeks.”

Accordingly, the Minister has also agreed to dissolve the BSC, at their own request.

“I would like to thank each of the exemplary individuals who gave their time and expertise to this process without any expectation of return. They did it only out of a shared passion for their country, for the sport of F1 and the shared dream of hearing the engines on race day again. I commend you, and your country thanks you too.”

Enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

