SASSA clarifies review of social grants and assures no suspension

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has noted commentary about the social grants review process that the Agency is currently undertaking to ascertain the eligibility of identified beneficiaries suspected of having additional income that was not disclosed.

SASSA would like to categorically state that there has been no suspension of social grants as stated but during the review process, grants get delayed momentarily until a beneficiary has successfully completed the review process. This review is not a punitive measure to deliberately exclude any deserving beneficiary, but it is intended to ensure continued eligibility and prevent misuse of public funds.

CEO, Mr Themba Matlou has assured grants beneficiaries and the public that SASSA is undertaking the social grants review process for the better good of the government fiscus, thus ensuring that grants are paid to eligible beneficiaries and all the fraudulent elements are rooted out. Matlou stressed that in terms of the Social Assistance legislative framework, beneficiaries are legally required to fully disclose all sources of income during their initial application, adding that they are obligated to inform SASSA of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved and failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the Social Assistance legislation and may result in corrective action.

“The review of social grants helps identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify due to changes in financial, medical, or legal circumstances and serves as a confirmation of life or existence, ensuring that grants are not paid out to deceased individuals or those who have relocated without updating their records. More importantly, reviews allow SASSA to detect and prevent cases where individuals continue receiving grants despite being listed on payroll systems of other entities (public or private)”, said Matlou.

Matlou further said work is underway to capacitate all SASSA local offices to ensure that they are able to handle the large volumes of people flocking into the offices for various services including those coming in for a review.

Beneficiaries who have been affected by the grants review are encouraged to visit their nearest SASSA Local Office and bring the following documents:

Valid South African ID (13-digit barcoded ID or smart ID card)

Proof of income (e.g. payslips, pension slips, or affidavits if no longer employed or employment discharge confirmations)

Bank statements (last 3 months) – for all active bank accounts

Proof of residence (e.g. utility bill or letter from a local authority)

Medical referral report (if applicable, for disability or care dependency grants) – to confirm disability status

Marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable)

Death certificate (if some death has occurred for example child, spouse etc)

Any other supporting documents relevant to your grant type (e.g., birth certificates for Child Support Grants, school attendance proof for Foster Care Grants)

If a beneficiary is bedridden or unable to visit a SASSA office, a procurator may be appointed to represent you. To complete this, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their local office for assistance in appointing a procurator.

Beneficiaries are urged to comply with SASSA review request and failure to respond to any official communication from the Agency requesting you to come forward may result in delays in future payments, leading to a suspension or lapsing of the beneficiary’s grant and legal proceedings may be instituted.

Whilst the review of social grants in an ongoing process, SASSA is working hard to automate the review process by introducing self-service options using online platforms to make it easier for our beneficiaries and reduce queues in our local offices.

01 October 2024 01 April 2025 Asset threshold Older persons, disability and war veteran’s grant Single person R 1,438,800 R 1,524 600 Married person R 2,877,600 R 3,049 200 Income threshold per annum Older persons, disability and war veteran’s grant Means test applicable Means test applicable Single R 101640 R107 880 Married R 203 280 R 215 760 Child Support Grant Means test applicable Means test applicable Single R63 600 R67 200 Married R127 200 R 134,400 Care Dependency Grant Parent/PCG: Single Means test applicate Means test applicable Parent/PCG: Married R261,600 R 277,200 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress R624 monthly means test applicable



For more information, visit www.sassa.gov.za or call our toll-free number: 0800 60 10 11.

Enquiries:

SASSA Spokesperson

Mr Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 9969

Email: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

