President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to US tariffs announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the correspondence from President Donald Trump on the unilateral imposition of a 30% trade tariff against South Africa. The President has further noted that South Africa is one of a number of countries to have received this communication on 7 July 2025.

This 30% tariff is based on a particular interpretation of the balance of trade between South Africa and the United States. This contested interpretation forms part of the issues under consideration by the negotiating teams from South Africa and the United States. Accordingly, South Africa maintains that the 30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate representation of available trade data. In our interpretation of the available trade data, the average tariff imported goods entering South Africa stands at 7.6%. Importantly, 56% of goods enter South Africa at 0% most favoured nation tariff, with 77% of US goods entering the South African market under the 0% duty.

South Africa will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States. We welcome the commitment by the US government, that the 30% tariff is subject to modification at the back of the conclusion of our negotiations with the United States.

South Africa has continued to engage the United States, most recently at a meeting held on the side-lines of the US-Africa Summit on 23 June 2025 in Luanda. It was at this meeting where South Africa learned of a template with which the US wishes to engage sub-Saharan Africa on matters of trade. The South African negotiating team still awaits this template, however, President Ramaphosa has instructed the team urgently engage with the US on the basis of the Framework Deal that South Africa submitted to the US on 20 May 2025. This Framework deal addresses the issues initially raised by the US, including South Africa’s supposed trade surplus, unfair trade practices and lack of reciprocity from the US.

The President urges government trade negotiations teams and South African companies to accelerate their diversification efforts in order to promote better resilience in both global supply chains and the South African economy.

