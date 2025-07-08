Minister Patricia de Lille on procurement allegations at South African Tourism

I have noted with deep concern the media reports published by City Press and News24 on the allegations of serious procurement irregularities at South African Tourism, specifically relating to tenders linked to the hosting of flagship trade events.

I take these allegations extremely seriously. Tourism is a vital part of our economy and we must uphold the highest standards of ethical governance and public accountability.

It is important, however, that I state the following facts in the interest of public understanding. I have been informed by South African Tourism:

No tender was awarded

Despite continued assertions in the media, no tender to the value of R100 million was awarded. Independent review commissioned

South African Tourism commissioned two independent firms (Chapu Chartered Accountants and Abacus Financial Crime Advisory) to conduct a probity and forensic review of the tender process. Their findings were received, reviewed, and informed internal consequence management actions. I have been informed by South African Tourism that the cost of both audits were less than R1 million. Disciplinary measures undertaken

Officials implicated in procedural violations were removed from procurement committees as part of an internal disciplinary process initiated in 2024. Disciplinary processes are underway. On allegations of denial of reports

Media claims that South African Tourism denied the existence of the reports are misleading. At no point were the reports denied; rather the matter is under legal processes as the completeness and admissibility of certain findings were contested. Minister not briefed timeously

It is regrettable that I was not briefed on the media inquiry from City Press at the time it was received. I have since requested a further briefing from the South African Tourism Board and expect full cooperation in ensuring transparency going forward.

Enquiries:

Mncedisi Mtshali

Ministry of Tourism

Cell:

E-mail: mmtshali@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates