Employment and Labour hosts 4th G20 Employment Working Group Technical Meeting, 28 to 29 Jul

South Africa is set to host the 4th G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting, and Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting (session(s) with a robust dialogue on critical themes including youth employment, gender equality in the world of work, social security and platform work as well as addressing inequality and declining labour income share.

On 28-29 July the 4th G20 EWG meeting of technical experts will precede the Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEMM), taking place at the illustrious Fancourt Hotel and Country Estate from 30-31 July 2024.

The latest meeting is the fourth of technical gathering that brings together senior technical officials.

The theme of the G20 EWG stream is: “Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives”. The EWG theme is aligned to South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

It is expected that the gathering will conclude with a LEMM declaration that will have been negotiated by technical experts. The declaration is expected to build on the Brisbane Goal.

The G20 EWG’s mandate is to address labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all.

Founded in 1999 in response to several world financial economic crises, the G20 is a forum for international economic cooperation. It brings together some of the world’s

largest economies to discuss major global economic issues and strengthen international financial stability, climate change mitigation and coordination on other issues of mutual interest.

Its members represent around 85 percent of the world’s gross domestic product and more than 75 percent of world trade. The G20 is one of a series of post–World War II initiatives aimed at international coordination of economic policy.

The objectives of the G20 forum, which is chaired by a different member each year, are to coordinate policy aimed at achieving global economic stability and sustainable growth, promote financial regulations, and create a new international financial architecture.

Together, they account for around two-thirds of the world’s population. The G20 or Group of 20 is made up of 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, plus the European Union and the African Union.

