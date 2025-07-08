Lore and Luster Announces New Romance-Focused Book Convention Coming to Tacoma in April 2026

Tacoma’s first romantasy convention brings indie authors, magical merch, and a dream-worthy ball to the Pacific Northwest.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 18–19, 2026, the historic Tacoma Armory will open its doors to something Tacoma has never seen before: Lore and Luster, a fantasy and romance-focused book convention created to celebrate fantasy, feminism, and the transformative power of story.Proudly mama-owned and female-founded, Lore and Luster is the brainchild of Leana Chase, founder of Shelf Indulgence , Tacoma’s upcoming romance bookstore. “After moving here from New York in 2023, we knew we wanted to build something that helped us connect to the community - not just as booksellers, but as people,” says Chase. “And for so many of us, romantasy isn’t just entertainment - it’s survival, identity, and resistance.”The event will feature more than 80 indie and traditionally published authors, a curated vendor market, live panels, author signings, a cosplay contest, and an immersive Romantasy Ball. General admission to the daytime vendor market starts at $15, with all additional programming available à la carte.A Convention Rooted in CommunityIn a moment where escapism is often dismissed, Lore and Luster offers something more: a reflection of how deeply stories shape us.Recent media coverage has reduced romantasy to fluff. But as Chase notes in her widely shared response to The Wall Street Journal’s critique of the genre:“These books aren’t trending because women are losing power, they’re trending because we’re recognizing the systems that stole it in the first place. Romantasy isn’t escapism. It’s revolution with lipstick and wings.”These are the kinds of stories that have helped readers feel seen for the first time - whether in Feyre’s journey from abuse survivor to powerful heroine in ACOTAR, Violet’s battle with chronic illness in Fourth Wing, or Celaena’s fight against a brutal empire in Throne of Glass.“These books reflect trauma, disability, neurodivergence, generational pain, and the refusal to be silenced,” Chase adds. “That’s why this convention matters. Lore and Luster is about finding community when we need it most.”A Weekend of Magic and MeaningKey highlights of the weekend include:Author Signings – Meet fan-favorite authors and rising stars in romantasy, romance, and speculative fiction.Vendor Market – A curated shopping experience of books, handmade goods, fan art, apparel, and more.Live Panels – Honest conversations around craft, identity, and the role of fantasy in reclaiming power.Cosplay Contest – Free to enter with a weekend ticket, celebrating creativity and fandom expression.Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour – A designated low-stimulation time for those who need a quieter space.The weekend culminates with the Romantasy Ball on Saturday night—a full-scale gala where guests arrive in fantasy-inspired finery for an evening of music, photo ops, and immersive magic. VIP and general admission tickets are now available. Powered by Shelf IndulgenceLore and Luster is presented by Shelf Indulgence, Tacoma’s first romance-focused independent bookstore, opening in 2026. The shop will center indie authors, fantasy, romance, and bookish inspired gifts - with a focus on creating a space where readers feel represented and celebrated.“We’re not a big company - we’re a chronically ill mom, a few volunteers, and a dream,” says Chase. “This isn’t about hype or profit. This is about building something beautiful for the people who’ve found themselves in these pages.”Step Into the StoryLore and Luster is more than a convention, it’s a call to community. Whether you’re here for the dragons, the dresses, the books, or the burning desire to be around people who get it—this is where you belong.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.