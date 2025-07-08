Tata Steel Partners with Australia’s InQuik to Bring Modular Bridge Technology to India

Senior management of Tata Steel and InQuik signing the MOU in Mumbai. InQuik Logo Tata Steel Logo Adams County Bridge - Deck Installation Fowler Creek Bridge

Partnership will help Tata Steel diversify its product portfolio with value-added infrastructure offerings that align with its strategic vision.

We're partnering with Tata Steel to bring InQuik bridges to India—a major step in our global growth, delivering fast, resilient, and cost-effective infrastructure for the country's future.” — Logan Mullaney, CEO of InQuik Group

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia’s InQuik Group to bring its award-winning modular bridge construction technology to India. By uniting InQuik’s technology with Tata Steel’s industry strength, this partnership sets the stage for a new era in India’s infrastructure development and addresses the evolving needs of its communities.

For Tata Steel, this agreement represents an opportunity to expand its steel offerings into high-value infrastructure products. By incorporating InQuik’s modular construction solution, Tata Steel will diversify its product portfolio with value-added infrastructure offerings that align with its strategic vision of shaping the construction industry.

For InQuik, this collaboration opens the door to the vast and growing Indian market, following the company’s successful partnership with CMC in the United States last year. This marks another major step in InQuik’s global expansion strategy, enabling the delivery of its patented, prefabricated bridge systems to new regions.

T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "Tata Steel focuses on delivering smart and sustainable construction solutions to fulfil the growing infrastructural needs of a modern India. This collaboration with InQuik reflects our technology-driven approach to reimagine construction practices in the country."

Logan Mullaney, CEO, InQuik Group, commented: "We are excited to partner with Tata Steel, a global leader in steel manufacturing, to expand the reach of our bridge systems into the Indian market. This agreement represents a significant milestone in InQuik’s international growth and reflects the confidence that leading companies like Tata Steel have in our technology. Together, we can deliver rapid, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure to support India's growing connectivity needs."

The partnership supports India’s broader development objectives by introducing a scalable, efficient solution for critical infrastructure. InQuik’s patented design facilitates the rapid construction of reinforced concrete bridges that are both cost-effective, sustainable and climate-resilient. The innovative solution utilises pre-engineered prefabricated steel formwork that is filled with concrete on site. These bridges will enhance accessibility, reduce isolation in remote areas, and contribute to more robust and sustainable transport networks across the country.

Tata Steel is transforming the construction industry with its downstream solutions for faster construction, positioning itself as a technology-driven company. This initiative underscores the Company’s dedication to innovation and excellence, going beyond conventional steel production to become a holistic solution provider for the construction sector.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For queries and information

Sarvesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel - sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Hubert Chan, Group Marketing Director, InQuik Group – media@inquikgroup.com

About Tata Steel

- Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

- It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

- The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$26 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

- A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 76,000.

- Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero by 2045.

- The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in ‘Digital Steel making’. The Company has received the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and IJmuiden Plants. Tata Steel has also been recognised with the ‘Digital Enterprise of India – Steel’ Award 2024 by Economic Times CIO.

- The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum’s Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.

- The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.

- Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Plant is India’s first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification. Subsequently, its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants have also received the certification. In India, Tata Steel now has more than 90% of its steel production from ResponsibleSteelTM certified sites.

- Received Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2025 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for eight years in a row, 2023 Climate Change Leadership Award by CDP, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, Ranked as the 2024 most valuable Mining and Metals brand in India by Brand Finance, ‘Most Ethical Company’ award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, and ‘Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports’ recognition at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024.

- Received the 2023 Global ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, ‘Masters of Risk – Risk Technology’ recognition at The India Risk Management Awards, and ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2023 for its first Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

Websites: www.tatasteel.com and www.wealsomaketomorrow.com

About InQuik Group

InQuik is an Australian-founded technology company specialising in modular construction systems for reinforced concrete structures. Its patented InQuik® system enables faster, safer, and more cost-effective construction of bridges and other infrastructure, using prefabricated steel formwork that is filled with concrete on site. This approach delivers the strength and durability of in-situ concrete, while dramatically reducing installation time, labour requirements, and logistical complexity.

InQuik’s modular solution is currently being used in bridge construction, with future applications in maritime infrastructure, buildings, and defence projects under development. The system is designed to meet modern challenges around climate resilience, accessibility, and cost-efficiency, making it ideal for both urban and remote environments.

Following a recent partnership agreement with CMC in the United States, InQuik is actively expanding its global footprint. The company is pursuing strategic partnerships worldwide to bring its proven technology to new markets as part of its international growth strategy.

Website: www.inquikgroup.com

Photos & Logos: media@inquikgroup.com

