Mesh Placement and Material in Hernia Repair with Focus on Patient Outcomes

Dr. Greg Vigna

P4HB may reduce complications and support long-term hernia repair strength

P4HB eliminates the risk of chronic polypropylene mesh infections and chronic pain because it is fully replaced by native tissue within 18-24 months.” — Greg Vigna, MD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Common patient concerns include chronic pain, foreign body sensation, and recurrence,” states Dr. Usamah Ahmed, Surgeon.

What did Dr. Ahmed report in the article “Chronic pain and foreign body sensation based on mesh placement in primary ventral hernia repair: A systematic review highlighting the evidence gap and a call to action” published in Langenbeck’s Archives of Surgery (2025) 410:132?

“Currently, there is insufficient evidence to favor one mesh placement over another for chronic pain or foreign body sensation.

The reported crude rates of chronic pain varied by mesh placement: onlay 8–24%, retromuscular 3–13%, preperitoneal 4–6%, and intraperitoneal onlay mesh 0–20%.

Only two studies reported significant differences between mesh placements: one found lower chronic pain rates with retromuscular placement compared with IPOM.”

Read Dr. Ahmed’s article: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00423-025-03671-2.pdf

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national hernia mesh attorney, states, “P4HB eliminates the risk of chronic polypropylene mesh infections and chronic pain because it is fully replaced by native tissue within 18-24 months.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “General surgeons should reconsider the use of polypropylene mesh in both routine procedures and those involving potential bacterial contamination of the surgical field, especially given that P4HB has demonstrated comparable efficacy. P4HB provides long-term hernia repair strength and may minimize complications associated with abdominal wall reconstruction.”

The Vigna Law Group is examining the following hernia mesh complications:

1) Chronic pain

2) Mesh-enteric fistula

3) Reoccurrence

4) Chronic mesh infection

5) Bowel obstruction

6) Treatments that require VAC pack

7) Partial mesh excision

8) Complete mesh removal

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective devices. He represents the injured against defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

