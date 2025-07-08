Acuity Appoints Vince De Castro as Director of Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, the leading provider of AI-driven market intelligence and sentiment tools, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince De Castro as its new Director of Marketing. This strategic hire is set to sharpen Acuity’s brand message and better articulate the company’s unique value proposition in the increasingly competitive fintech space.Vince De Castro brings over 15 years of specialised marketing experience within the fintech and online trading sectors. His track record includes leadership roles at brokers such as TopFX, OneRoyal, and FXPrimus, where he consistently delivered marketing strategies that resonated with traders, brokers, and fintech decision-makers alike.Known for turning complex financial technology into compelling, actionable marketing, Vince has helped numerous brands communicate clearly, connect deeply, and scale rapidly. Prior to joining Acuity, he ran De Castro Media, a boutique agency focused on AI-driven marketing transformation and fractional CMO services for fintech firms and brokers. He is also a regular industry speaker and mentor in the FX/CFD space.At Acuity, Vince will lead global marketing strategy with a focus on positioning the company’s solutions as must-have growth tools. His goal is to demonstrate how Acuity’s intelligence helps brokers, platforms, and fintech providers attract, engage, and retain traders with smarter, more confident decision-making.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented:“Vince’s deep experience in fintech and his ability to distil complex tech into clear, meaningful narratives make him the perfect fit for Acuity. As we continue to innovate, we need someone who can champion our clients’ needs, shape our story, and bring even more clarity to the power of our tools. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”This appointment marks a pivotal step in Acuity’s ongoing mission to deliver market intelligence that drives trader confidence and client growth.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact UsMedia Contact:

