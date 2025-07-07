GEMS Legacy School Tops UAE Green School Rankings, Powered by Climate Literacy

30 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - GEMS Legacy School in Dubai has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing the first rank in the National Green School Ranking 2025 of the UAE, unveiled on World Environment Day. This recognition confirms the school’s climate leadership under Ms. Asha Alexander, a 2020 UN CC:Learn Champion, who has made climate change education central to the school’s mission. Through her commitment, climate literacy has become an integral part of everyday learning for both students and teachers, inspiring them to take climate action in their school and communities.

As a UN CC:Learn Champion, Ms. Alexander has actively worked to embed climate literacy into the curriculum by ensuring that her staff and students complete at least six UN CC:Learn courses. From tackling food waste to promoting sustainable diets, students at GEMS Legacy School are well-equipped with the knowledge that empowers them to identify issues and lead initiatives that reduce environmental impact in practical, measurable ways.

The National Green School Ranking specifically highlighted the school’s achievements across eight sustainability pillars: Green Curriculum, Biodiversity Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Water Management, Waste Reduction, Sustainable Transportation, Innovation & Research, and Monitoring & Reporting. By systematically integrating these pillars into its teaching and operations, the school has significantly reduced its environmental footprint while demonstrating that quality education and climate action can go hand in hand. The ranking also recognized that such efforts contribute directly to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 13 (Climate Action).

Ms. Alexander’s vision extends beyond the walls of GEMS Legacy School. As the Executive Leader – Climate Change at GEMS Education, she has encouraged 46 GEMS Education schools in the UAE and several other schools globally to adopt UN CC:Learn courses to build climate literacy among both educators and students. From organizing the world’s first School Conference of Parties in 2020 to collaborating with schools across continents, she is building a network of schools that understand climate challenges and are prepared to act on them, ensuring that climate education is not an isolated effort but a global movement.