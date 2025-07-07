UN CC:Learn Reaches 500,000 Certificates: A Milestone in Global Climate Education

30 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - UN CC: Learn has reached another major milestone: 500,000 certificates of completion issued to learners worldwide.

This significant achievement reflects the ongoing global commitment to climate education and action. It would not have been possible without the dedication of learners worldwide who continue to trust and engage with UN CC: Learn’s mission of building capacities on climate change, green economy, and circular economy.

Over the years, UN CC: Learn has significantly expanded its course portfolio to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to climate action. One of its latest offerings, the “Becoming a Climate Champion” course, developed with the UNFCCC, equips learners with the five key skills necessary to bring their climate action projects to life. Additionally, new courses like “Mastering International Climate Negotiations,” also developed in partnership with the UNFCCC, offer a deep dive into the international process of climate negotiations, empowering learners with the knowledge needed to navigate and contribute to this critical global effort.

Multilingualism, accessibility, and tailored content remain at the heart of UN CC: Learn’s approach. The e-learning platform is available in multiple languages, including Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. With a growing catalogue of over 120 courses, many of which are offered in two or more languages, learners can access high-quality climate education in their preferred language. The flagship “Climate Change: From Learning to Action” course, for instance, is available in English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Chinese.

Beyond course offerings, UN CC: Learn continues to build a vibrant community of alumni. Participants are invited to join events like the Fireside Chats and take part in initiatives such as the UN CC:Learn Champions, where they can further engage with course topics and inspire action within their communities.

The impact of UN CC: Learn courses is clear. The latest impact survey revealed that 82% of respondents frequently or occasionally apply the knowledge and skills acquired through the courses. Additionally, 94% stated that participating in a UN CC:Learn course provided them with the necessary skills and knowledge to take climate action.

Looking ahead, UN CC: Learn remains committed to expanding its portfolio, including developing new courses and making them available in various languages. By continuing to enhance climate literacy worldwide, UN CC :Learn ensures that more people are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to face up to the significant challenge of climate change.