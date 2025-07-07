DPS Joint Human Trafficking Investigation Yields Two Arrests in Randall Co. (Northwest Texas Region)

AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), conducted a joint human trafficking investigation involving three local massage parlors in Randall Co. this week.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested and booked into the Randall Co. Jail. Zhi Zhi Luna, 60, of Amarillo, was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution (first degree felony) and Zhen Li Parr, 56, of Amarillo, was charged with promotion of prostitution (third degree felony).

This investigation focused on identifying and disrupting operations tied to human trafficking and the commercial sex trade—activities often operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

These arrests highlight DPS’ commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals, holding traffickers accountable and empowering communities with the knowledge needed to recognize and report suspicious activity.

This case remains under investigation, and additional charges may be pending. No further information is currently available.

