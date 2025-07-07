Minnesota DNR expands library pass program to provide more access to state parks and recreation areas (published July 7, 2025)

In partnership with over 200 libraries and bookmobiles across the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding the popular library park pass program, which provides access to state parks and recreation areas at no cost to library patrons. Piloted in 2018 and launched statewide in 2021, the program offers seven-day state park passes that can be checked out from participating public libraries. In an exciting expansion of this successful program, effective July 1, the number of participating libraries and the number of park passes available to check out has more than doubled.

“State parks and recreation areas in Minnesota are for everyone, and this program is an important way we’re expanding access,” explained Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “There are so many benefits to spending time outdoors, from health and wellness benefits to education and making memories with loved ones. This program helps us bring meaningful experiences in state parks and recreation areas to more Minnesotans.”

The program has expanded from about 100 participating libraries to more than 200 libraries and bookmobiles. All 87 counties in Minnesota have at least one participating library. The number of available passes has also grown from 175 to 450. Usage of the library passes increased almost two-fold in the first three years of the program, with 1,960 pass checkouts in the first year (July 2021-June 2022) to 3,812 checkouts in the third year of the program (July 2023-June 2024). The cost of the passes available through this program is covered by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, while partnering libraries facilitate the checkout process. To see a list of participating libraries, visit mndnr.gov/librarypass.

A 2024 survey of people using library park passes found that most respondents were checking out a pass to save money, and the cost of a vehicle permit was a barrier. Some survey respondents noted they were not frequent state park visitors and were looking to try a state park before they buy a permit.

“Data from the past several years tells us that the average household income of people using the library pass program is lower than the average household income of all state park visitors, indicating the program is reaching households that may otherwise have more of an economic barrier to visiting a state park,” said Arielle Courtney, partnership development consultant and program manager. “We are grateful for the many partner libraries across the state that support DNR’s efforts to expand access to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.”

People interested in checking out a pass should contact their library directly, as checkout policies vary among participating locations. All passes through this program are valid for seven days.

Library park passes only cover the vehicle entrance fee. If participants would like to camp, they will need to make and pay for camping reservations, either online at mndnr.gov/reservations or by phone at 866-857-2757.