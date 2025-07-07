Weekend travel alert: Multiple highway closures across the greater Puget Sound, July 11-14

KING COUNTY – The first major weekend of summer highway construction is scheduled to begin Friday night, July 11, and continue through Monday morning, July 14. Travelers should plan ahead and try to avoid the closure areas if possible.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will complete complex construction and maintenance work during the weekend and is urging travelers to plan ahead, as multiple closures will affect key corridors across the greater Puget Sound including:

WSDOT is coordinating with partners and activating its Emergency Operations Center to help keep traffic moving, but travelers also will need to change their plans or routes during the closures.

What to expect

Travelers should prepare for delays throughout the weekend.

With multiple full closures on I-405, I-5 and SR 167, detour routes will carry higher-than-normal traffic volumes and are likely to experience significant backups as people move to and through the region.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time, take transit, delay non-essential trips and stay informed throughout the weekend. WSDOT knows any closure is disruptive but there is no “good weekend” for closures, and all of these projects are needed to improve travels long-term.

Travelers are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking travel times on the Travel Center map, WSDOT mobile app and following the agency’s social media accounts.

Closure details

Southbound I-405 in Kirkland will be closed from Northeast 124th Street to Northeast 70th Place from 11 p.m. Friday, July 11, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 14. Crews will pave southbound I-405. A signed detour route will be in place.

The following ramps will be closed:

Northeast 116th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405

Northeast 85th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street

Northbound I-405 in Renton will be closed from SR 169 (Exit 4) to Sunset Boulevard Northeast from 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 11, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 14. Crews will install drainage and replace overhead sign structures and pavement panels. A signed detour route will be in place.

The following ramps will be closed:

SR 169 on-ramp to northbound I-405

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Sunset Boulevard Northeast (Exit 5)

The northbound SR 167 direct connector ramp to northbound I-405

Southbound I-5 through downtown Seattle will close from 11 p.m. Friday night, July 11, until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 12, near the Convention Center. All southbound traffic will use the express lanes, which will remain open overnight through early Saturday morning.

People traveling overnight Friday, July 11, in Seattle should expect all southbound I-5 mainline lanes to close from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp (milepost 167 to 165). All vehicles using southbound I-5 will need to exit at Stewart Street or use the southbound I-5 express lanes to detour around the closure.

Southbound I-5 ramp closures will include:

Eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp

Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp

Union Street off-ramp

James Street off-ramp

During the closure, WSDOT maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.

Westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound Rainier Ave South will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday, July 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14, while SDOT crews install raised crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and rapid flashing beacons.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northeast 130th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, July 11, until July 28. Eastbound Northeast 130th Street over I-5 also will be closed until Aug. 25. This work is part of the Sound Transit Pinehurst Station construction and the Lynwood Link Extension project.

Southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed from SR 516/Willis Street to South 277th Street from 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 11, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 14. Crews will replace bridge joints and resurface the Green River bridge. A signed detour route will be in place.

The following ramps will be closed:

Willis Street on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to South 277th Street

Emergency Operations Center

To support the traveling public and ensure coordinated response to any emerging issues, WSDOT will activate its regional Emergency Operations Center during the weekend closure. This enables close coordination with the Washington State Patrol, local jurisdictions and transit providers, and ensures that real time travel information is available to the public via the WSDOT Travel Center, mobile app and social media channels.

The work requires dry weather and may be rescheduled.

Looking ahead to another big weekend

The roadwork isn’t done when the weekend ends. A major closure of northbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge will begin Friday, July 18. This also will require coordination and travelers seeking alternate routes, delaying trips and expecting delays.