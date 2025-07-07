Six months after the LA fires, nation’s fastest residential cleanup nears completion as Governor Newsom signs streamlining executive order, joins local leaders to unveil blueprint for rebuilding

Historic debris removal operation

The LA Fires cleanup is the second largest in state history after the Camp Fire and was jointly managed by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and United States Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well Los Angeles County and City of Los Angeles.

Of the 12,048 total properties destroyed in the twin fires, 9,873 opted to participate in the cost-free public cleanup program and 1,982 opted to complete the work themselves. As of today 9,195 total have been cleared of debris with several hundred more awaiting erosion control measures and final sign-off.

Any properties whose owner did not opt into the state-federal cleanup or remediate their parcel privately will be subject to a locally led city and county abatement process which is already underway.

Billions of pounds of debris remediated

The volume of ash, soot and structural debris cleaned up during this short time is nothing short of breathtaking.

Crews removed more than 2.5 million tons — or 5.5 billion pounds — of ash, debris, metal, concrete, and contaminated soil in nine months’ time as part of California’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program. The total tonnage removed from the Eaton and Palisades Fires is equivalent to 92 Statues of Liberty. It is twice the amount removed from Ground Zero after 9/11.

Prioritizing efficient rebuilding

Today’s executive order fast-tracks the rebuilding of homes and schools affected by the disaster by suspending local permitting laws and building codes, at the request of local officials. The order:

Expands suspensions of the Coastal Act and CEQA in the city of Los Angeles, creating parity among homeowners in the city and allowing homeowners to fast-track their entire rebuilding project.

Expands existing Coastal Act and CEQA exemptions to streamline rebuilding public schools, getting kids back in neighborhood public schools faster.

Exempts residents who are rebuilding homes from the requirement to install rooftop solar and battery storage systems to reduce up-front costs, while retaining the “Solar Ready” requirement to ensure these structures can support future installation of solar energy systems.

Suspends changes to building codes that would go into effect on January 1, 2026, when not all homeowners will have finalized their plans to rebuild, to create certainty for homeowners and avoid the need to change plans, while retaining updated fire safety requirements.

A blueprint for recovery

The progress made during this effort is due in large part to the unprecedented coordination among city, county, state, and federal partners.

As the debris-removal work comes to an end and communities set their sights on the next phase of recovery, Los Angeles County embraces its role to lead local rebuilding efforts in unincorporated areas and foster conditions for a successful and equitable reconstruction and recovery in both city and county areas.

The focus now shifts to the ongoing rebuilding process, where the state is actively supporting local officials in:

Identifying community needs for reconstruction

Specifying the magnitude and time-sensitivity of community needs, including needs for homeowners, residents, businesses and others.

Defining priorities and what the county can do to move the needle and address identified needs

Communicating how it’s partnering to make reconstruction fast and affordable

Outlining an implementation roadmap

This blueprint will serve the near-term roadmap for the next 120 days, enabling the county to maintain the current pace for rebuilding and not be late to the needs of communities.

What they are saying

“We have made tremendous progress in rebuilding our communities for the thousands of families who lost everything in the Eaton and Palisades fires, but to keep up this momentum, we are going to need more federal support. I will continue to push my colleagues in Congress to approve additional disaster assistance for California, because natural disasters don’t discriminate between red or blue states. We have always been there to help our neighbors, and it’s time for Congress to step up and deliver the disaster aid California needs.” – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla

“For the past six months, as Los Angeles confronted the most devastating natural disaster in a generation, our communities have rallied to remind the world why we are the City of Angels. First responders, volunteers, friends, and neighbors helped recovery efforts, many of whom I’ve had the good fortune to meet and thank firsthand. In California, we have brought a sense of urgency to the cleanup and rebuilding, united in our goal of rising stronger from this ash and adversity. Senator Padilla and I continue to work with the Governor and the entire California delegation in Congress to supplement local efforts with the overdue federal disaster assistance needed to fully restore these vital neighborhoods,” – U.S. Senator Adam Schiff

“Six months ago, our community was forever changed by the Los Angeles wildfires. Today, we remember the lives lost, the homes destroyed, and the bravery of those who stood in the face of unimaginable devastation. While we’ve made tremendous progress in delivering critical aid and coordinating relief on the ground, our work is far from over. We still face urgent challenges like securing affordable, long-term housing for those displaced. That’s why I’m incredibly grateful for Governor Newsom’s support and partnership as we fight for additional federal disaster aid to ensure that every survivor has the resources they need to recover and rebuild. As climate change fuels more frequent and devastating natural disasters across the country, we must remember that natural disasters have no political affiliations. And neither should our response. Every American deserves swift and fair federal aid no matter where they live or who they voted for.” – U.S. Representative Judy Chu

“Reaching the six-month anniversary of the Los Angeles Wildfires reminds us that while recovery is a long journey, progress is possible when we stand together. From day one, Governor Newsom and his Administration have been true partners in this work, helping us cut red tape, bring resources to survivors, and rebuild with urgency and compassion. We have completed the fastest debris cleanup in California history and are now moving forward with an ambitious, people-first recovery blueprint. I remain committed to ensuring every affected community has the support they need to rebuild and thrive.” – Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger

“Six months ago, the Palisades and Eaton Fires put our communities to the ultimate test. In the face of colossal devastation, we witnessed the unshakable resilience of the human spirit. Our residents stood strong, banded together, and reminded us all of the power of community. Thanks to a close partnership with Governor Newsom, governmental coordination at every level, and tireless County teams, we’ve already led the fastest debris removal in history. This is the spirit of Los Angeles County — and our momentum will continue. Together, we are not just restoring what was lost — we are building back stronger, safer, and more united than ever.” – Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath

“Six months ago, L.A. experienced one of the most unprecedented natural disasters in U.S. history. But this community—from Pacific Palisades to Malibu to Altadena—is resilient. We are L.A. strong. I want to thank Governor Newsom, Supervisor Barger, and all of our federal, state, County, non-profit and philanthropic partners for their collaboration as we continue to lead the fastest recovery in state history as we create clear and supportive pathways for homeowners to rebuild.” – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

“As we mark six months since the Eaton Fire, I want to thank Governor Newsom for his leadership and steadfast support. I also want to acknowledge our federal, state, and local partners—including Supervisor Kathryn Barger and her team, FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CalOES, LA County Public Works, and our dedicated City of Pasadena team. Thanks to these strong partnerships, and the strength and heart of our local community, we have forged a path of recovery that is not only steady—it is, by all measures, unprecedented in its pace and coordination.” – Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

“The City of Malibu is grateful for the cooperation of the Governor’s office during this extraordinary time. Additionally, the outstanding teamwork that has developed between the State of California, County of Los Angeles and our Federal partners, including the Army of Corp of Engineers, is something we can all be proud of. All levels of government have looked to find innovative ways to respond and work to create an efficient recovery. We are excited to continue our work to rebuild our communities and find ways to reduce rebuild costs by working together.” – Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins

“On this six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to our federal, state, and county partners, for their continued leadership and support. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve made significant progress toward recovery. Nevertheless, we recognize there is still critical work ahead to fully restore our impacted communities and Sierra Madre remains committed to that path.” – Sierra Madre Mayor Robert Parkhurst

“This progress is a testament to the unwavering collaboration between FEMA, USACE, CalOES, L.A. County Department of Public Works and all of our federal, state, local and private sector partners. In my 28 years of emergency management, I’ve rarely seen such an effective and united response and recovery effort. Together, we are making significant strides in helping communities rebuild and restore their lives. The dedication and hard work of everyone involved exemplifies the true spirit of American resilience and determination, making this milestone possible.” – FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton

“Over the past six months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, working closely with our federal, state, and local partners, has made significant progress in the Eaton and Palisades Fire debris removal mission. Together, we’ve safely and efficiently cleared thousands of fire-impacted properties, moving quickly to reduce hazards and help communities take the next steps toward recovery. This mission demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to fast, safe, and effective operations. USACE remains fully committed to seeing this mission through to completion.” – Colonel Eric R. Swenson, United States Army Corps of Engineers



California’s all-in efforts

Since the first day these firestorms ignited, Governor Newsom has been on the ground leading an all-in state response and recovery.

The Governor deployed resources before the hurricane-force fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.

Even before the fires were out, Governor Newsom worked closely with outgoing President Joe Biden to secure a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and then coordinated with the Trump Administration to ensure comprehensive federal support for Los Angeles.

That work has paid dividends as the current pace of debris and hazardous waste removal is months ahead of the cleanup timeline for the Camp, Woolsey, Hill fires in 2019 and Tubbs Fire in 2017/18, which at the time were themselves the fastest of their kind.

State and federal officials worked hand in glove to clear hazardous waste from 9,000 homes in less than 30 days. At the project’s peak, as many as 500 crews of expert heavy equipment operators from the Army Corps of Engineers worked around the clock to rapidly clear ash, soot, and fire debris from structures damaged by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

By the numbers

16,000 first responders and recovery personnel deployed

$2.5 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance approved.

$144.2 million in individual assistance disbursed

$100 million in dedicated community partnerships through LA Rises

40,000 totals visitors to disaster recovery centers

30 days to clear properties of hazardous waste

9,195 properties cleared of debris

2,300 homes cleared of debris

12,500 right of entry forms submitted

8 of 8 schools resumed in person instruction

9 of 9 water systems reactivated

California’s historic recovery and rebuilding efforts

Cutting red tape to help rebuild Los Angeles faster and stronger

The new executive order builds on prior orders to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. The Governor also issued an executive order removing administrative barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

Providing tax and mortgage relief to those impacted by the fires

Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants

To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks. Governor Newsom also issued an executive order that prohibited landlords in Los Angeles County from evicting tenants for sharing their rental with survivors displaced by the Los Angeles-area firestorms.

With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely. The Governor also issued an executive order to help mitigate risk of mudslides and flooding and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.

Safeguarding survivors from price gouging

Directing immediate state relief

Getting kids back in the classroom

Protecting victims from real estate speculators

The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims in the immediate aftermath of losing their homes from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited below-market cash offers to purchase their property.

Helping businesses and workers get back on their feet

The Governor issued an executive order to support small businesses and workers, by providing relief to help businesses recover quickly by deferring annual licensing fees and waiving other requirements that may impose barriers to recovery.