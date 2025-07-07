Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.7.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Thanne Berg, of Albany, has been appointed Deputy Director of Site Mitigation and Restoration Program at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Berg has been Acting Deputy Director of Site Mitigation and Restoration Program at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control since 2024. She was an Attorney of Hazardous Waste Program at the United States Environmental Protection Agency Region 9, from 2023 to 2024. She was Special Advisor to Center Associate Director for the National Aeronautics Space Administration Ames Research Center in 2023. Berg was the Senior Program Advisor at the United State Environmental Protection Agency Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance from 2021 to 2023. She was Associate Director for the Water and Pesticides Branch at the United States Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Enforcement Division from 2016 to 2021. Berg was Attorney Supervisor at the United States Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 from 2011 to 2016. She was the National Lead Region Coordinator for Enforcement at the United States Environmental Protection Agency from 2008 to 2010. Berg was Supervisor for Region 9 Superfund Case Development and Cost Recovery for the United States Environmental Protection Agency from 2006 to 2008. Berg was Attorney for the Hazardous Waste Programs of the United States Environmental Protection Agency from 1997 to. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Alabama. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $203,004. Berg is a Democrat.



Albert Lundeen, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Communications at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Lundeen has been Assistant Secretary in the Office of Public and Employee Communications at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2023. He was Deputy Executive Director for Strategic Planning and Media at the California Energy Commission from 2014 to 2021. Lundeen was Media Relations and Legislative Affairs Manager at the Financial Information System for California from 2012 to 2014. He was Partner at LundeenMacdonald from 2011 to 2012. Lundeen was Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Public Health from 2009 to 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies (Broadcast Journalism) from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $167,052. Lundeen is a Democrat.