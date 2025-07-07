FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Nenana Ridge Complex in Alaska

BOTHELL, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Nenana Ridge Complex burning in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska.

The state of Alaska’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 10:11 p.m. PT. He determined that the Nenana Ridge Complex threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the third FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Alaska wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfires threatened homes near the communities of Nenana and Fairbanks. The fires also threatened communication towers, watershed, fishing streams, spawning sites, wildlife, environmental and cultural resources, commercial sites, and parts of the George Parks Highway, the Alaska Railroad, and the Alaska Energy Authority’s Alaska Intertie transmission line.

FMAGs make funding available to pay up to 75 percent of a state’s eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fires.