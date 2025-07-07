U.S. Border Patrol apprehends Venezuelan man wanted by Interpol for homicide

DETROIT — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Venezuelan illegal alien wanted by Interpol for homicide in his home country.

CBP FILE PHOTO

Agents from the Gibraltar Station responded to a request for assistance, Wednesday from law enforcement partners in Lincoln Park, Michigan, who had stopped a man driving without a license.

Record checks revealed the individual to be Franh Enrique Yonkaiker Machado-Rivas, 27, who is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, in connection with a homicide investigation in Venezuela. Machado-Rivas admitted to agents that he was in the U.S. illegally.

Interpol is a global law enforcement organization that provides investigative support, expertise and training to promote international security and public safety.

“This arrest highlights the Border Patrol’s unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and upholding the rule of law." said Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris. "Through strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement, we are able to identify and remove dangerous individuals—like this homicide suspect—before they can pose a threat to public safety.”

Marchado-Rivas is being processed for removal from the United States.