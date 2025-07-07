A Journey of Dedication, Patience, and Perseverance: A CBP-DoD SkillBridge Success Story

Lana Allred’s remarkable journey from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), is a powerful testament to how service members can continue to serve their country with pride and purpose, even after military retirement. Her story reflects not just a transition, but a continuation of a lifelong commitment to national service.

Lana Allred

Allred’s career began in 1998 when she enlisted in the USAF. For over two decades, she served with excellence and integrity in roles that provided technical expertise and leadership. As a Financial Management Technician and later a Financial Management Instructor, she built a reputation for excellence and mentorship. But her impact extended far beyond her core duties—she also served as a post-9/11 Security Forces Augmentee and as an Honor Guard member and trainer, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication to ceremonial honors.

In 2009, Allred joined the Michigan Air National Guard as an Active Guard Reserve member. She culminated her distinguished career by retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after 20 years of honorable service. Even in retirement, however, Allred felt called to continue serving her country—and that desire led her to a new opportunity through the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge internship program.

After connecting with Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veteran Employment Program Manager (VEPM), Allred learned about the DoD SkillBridge program’s unique partnership with CBP. Recognizing the program’s potential to align her values, skills, and experience with a meaningful civilian role, Allred took the leap.

Thanks to her forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication, Allred successfully transitioned into her new role as a Budget Analyst on the Budget Execution Team at USBP Headquarters following the completion of her DoD SkillBridge internship with CBP. There, she brings her deep financial acumen and commitment to excellence to a mission that continues her legacy of service.

Reflecting on her experience, Allred shared: “SkillBridge is a military program—it is not without hard work and patience—but it results in massive rewards. One-hundred percent worth it, and a natural transition—USAF to USBP—continuing service to our great nation, combined with positive attitudes and camaraderie—I am home here too!”

Allred’s story is not just one of career change—it is a story of transformation, purpose, and renewed service. Her path underscores the incredible value that military professionals bring to federal agencies like CBP and highlights the seamless transition that DoD SkillBridge provides for service members ready to start a new chapter.

CBP is proud to support dedicated veterans like Allred in their continued commitment to protecting and supporting our nation. Transitioning service members can contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov to discuss how to participate in the DoD SkillBridge internship program within CBP and also learn more about CBP’s other veterans recruitment programs by joining the CBP Talent Network.