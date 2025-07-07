Submit Release
Nathan Adams Sentenced to 20 Years for Drug and Weapon Related Crimes

July 2, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ This week, Nathan Adams was sentenced to serve 20 years for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm.

Superior Court Judge Tom Jamgochian issued the sentence following a jury trial where Adams was convicted of possession with an intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine. Adams was also convicted of weapons offenses including possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug charges and possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Adams had two prior felony convictions.

The case was investigated by Wasilla Police Department with Ryan Hellman being the case officer. The case was prosecuted by ADA Jordyn Caldwell with assistance from paralegal Veronica Harrington.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

