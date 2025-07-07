Dr. Maureen Spranza selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Dr. Maureen Spranza will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Maureen Spranza, professional musician, actor, educator and artist, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Maureen Spranza will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaDr. Spranza is the embodiment of an empowered woman—resilient, accomplished, creative, spiritual, and deeply committed to the empowerment of others. With more than thirty-five years as a successful female entrepreneur and music educator, Maureen has touched the lives of over 12,000 students, leaving a lasting impact through her innovative teaching, mentorship, and unwavering belief in the power of human potential.As a single mother of two daughters, Dr. Spranza faced the emotional, financial, and personal challenges of parenting alone with courage and strength. Amid these demands, she earned her PhD, a testament to her determination and love of learning. Her groundbreaking doctoral work includes an innovative Taxonomy of Educational Objectives in the Intuitive Domain, which brings intuitive intelligence and inner wisdom to the forefront of educational theory. She is also the coauthor of the Self-Assembly Model of Instructional Design, a pioneering approach that empowers learners to construct knowledge based on freedom and natural flow, rather than top-down control from an authority figure.Dr. Spranza is a Certified HeartMath Practitioner with Clinical Certification in Stress, Anxiety, and Self-Regulation, including the Interventions Program. She uses powerful tools such as emWaveand Inner Balance™ to help students manage stress, achieve heart-brain coherence, and develop lasting emotional resilience.Aside from her successful career, Dr. Spranza is also a passionate avant-garde composer and saxophonist, boldly breaking gender norms in a field where female instrumentalists remain underrepresented. She performs with the StarStrut Band and infuses her music with creativity, emotion, and fearless originality. Her leadership in the arts also includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Alameda County Branch of the Music Teachers’ Association, where she advocates for access to music education and artistic growth, and maintains the website.Her creative expression extends into the visual arts, where she creates illuminated mixed media pieces using LEDs inside mesh tubing attached to painted canvases. These innovative works blend technology and artistic vision, offering viewers a sensory and emotional experience. Her art has been featured in local art shows, further showcasing her commitment to pushing boundaries and expressing empowerment through multiple mediums.One of Maureen’s great passions is genealogy, which she pursues as both a personal hobby and a meaningful exploration of identity. For her, genealogy and women’s empowerment are deeply interconnected, as tracing female family histories often reveals stories of untold strength, resilience, and influence. In uncovering and honoring the women who came before her, Maureen draws inspiration and a sense of rootedness that informs her work and her life. This journey of legacy and self-discovery deepens her commitment to helping others find empowerment through connection to their own histories.A dedicated Catholic and spiritual woman, Maureen integrates her faith and values into everything she does. She is known for her friendly, warm, and uplifting presence, making those around her feel seen, heard, and deeply supported. She embodies holistic wellness, balancing spiritual practice, a healthy lifestyle, creative expression, and service to her community.Dr. Spranza leads with vision and empathy, lives with integrity and faith, and continues to inspire others to grow, thrive, and believe in their own strength. Dr. Spranza leads with vision and empathy, lives with integrity and faith, and continues to inspire others to grow, thrive, and believe in their own strength. Whether in a classroom, on a stage, at an art exhibit, or in quiet reflection of the past, Dr. Maureen Spranza is living proof that empowerment is not just a goal—it's a way of life. 