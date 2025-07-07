Public official whistleblower, bail bond forfeiture opinions filing Monday

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinions in Brown v. City of Inglewood and People v. North River Insurance Company. The court granted review in Brown in September 2023 and limited the issue to, “Are elected officials employees for purposes of whistleblower protection under Labor Code section 1102.5, subdivision (b)?”

