California Supreme Court Disbars SF Attorney Accused of Defrauding Elderly Client's Estate

(Subscription required) California's Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a San Francisco attorney accused of defrauding the estate of an elderly client with advanced dementia. The court's unanimous order rejected as inadequate a State Bar Court Review Department's recommendation that Drexel Bradshaw's law license be suspended for six months for spending decisions he made as trustee for San Francisco resident Ora Gosey.

