California Supreme Court Disbars SF Attorney Accused of Defrauding Elderly Client's Estate

(Subscription required) California's Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a San Francisco attorney accused of defrauding the estate of an elderly client with advanced dementia. The court's unanimous order rejected as inadequate a State Bar Court Review Department's recommendation that Drexel Bradshaw's law license be suspended for six months for spending decisions he made as trustee for San Francisco resident Ora Gosey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.