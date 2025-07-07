DBEDT Named Official Government Partner of 2025 Made in Hawaii Festival

Posted on Jul 7, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: July 7, 2025

Nearly 30 Local Entrepreneurs to be Showcased in the “DBEDT Hawaii Made Pavilion”

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) has been named the official government partner of the 2025 Made in Hawaii Festival, taking place August 15-17 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

As part of this year’s expanded participation, DBEDT will debut the “DBEDT Hawaii Made Pavilion,” a dedicated showcase featuring 27 Hawaii-based entrepreneurs selected in partnership with the Leeward Community College Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC), the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

“We know how hard it is for small businesses to break into major retail events like the Made in Hawaii Festival – especially when you’re just getting started,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “That’s why this partnership is so important. These entrepreneurs bring incredible creativity, culture and heart to what they do, and the DBEDT Hawaii Made Pavilion gives them a space to be seen and supported.”

Under the banner of DBEDT’s Hawaii Made program, the pavilion will feature innovative local entrepreneurs, including Native Hawaiian and women-owned businesses and a mix of gourmet foods, confections, fashion, stationery and wellness products.

Participating companies include:

WVAPDC/Leeward Community College: 3 Spoonfuls of Sugar LLC (Oahu), Aloha Mochi Company LLC (Oahu), Alohamade Bites LLC (Oahu), Daguzan Charcuterie LLC (Oahu), Galleon Chocolate Trade Company Inc. (Maui), Hapa Hawaiian Salts Inc. (Oahu), Hawaiian Krunch Company (Maui), Huli-Huli Chicken LLC (Oahu), Limu Labs LLC dba Okonokai (Oahu), Madres Churros (Oahu), Mala-be LLC (Oahu), Mochi Momma HI LLC (Oahu), My Sweet World 808 LLC (Oahu), Onomea Farm Hub LLC (Hawaii Island), Pure Hawaii Tea (Lanai) and uCook LLC (Oahu).

All For God Hawaii LLC (Oahu), Keha Hawai?i (Oahu), Malia and Company Apparel (Maui), Shaka Tribe Design LLC (Oahu) and Tealicious Sweets LLC (Oahu). Maui Chamber of Commerce: Haleakala Creamery (Maui), Haleakala Supah Shots LLC (Maui), Koko Val Hawaii LLC (Maui), Sarcreate LLC (Maui), Wailea Notes LLC (Maui) and Zatara Market (Lanai).

“Our staff and partners at the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center are working side-by-side with local entrepreneurs to turn ideas into viable enterprises,” said Chris Bailey, manager of Leeward Community College’s Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center. “This pavilion allows their hard work to shine.”

Lisa Pakele, program director at the INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship, added: “This is more than an event for our program participants – it’s an affirmation of their value to the local economy. We mahalo DBEDT for providing the resources to make their participation possible.”

The Maui Chamber of Commerce also expressed support for DBEDT’s partnership. “By creating this pavilion, DBEDT is helping to bridge neighbor island businesses with statewide audiences,” said Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to see these local, small manufacturing businesses get the visibility they deserve.”

The Made in Hawaii Festival is one of the state’s largest and most-anticipated annual events, attracting tens of thousands of attendees who are eager to shop local and discover new products. Through its partnership with the festival, DBEDT is reinforcing its commitment to supporting early stage businesses and expanding market access for entrepreneurs across the state.

A full list of pavilion vendors will be available online in the weeks leading up to the event.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About Hawaii Made

DBEDT’s Hawaii Made program supports local business and entrepreneurship by recognizing and promoting goods and services that are authentically made in Hawai?i. The program helps to strengthen Hawaii’s economy by building consumer trust and providing a platform for local businesses to showcase their products and foster a strong sense of local identity.

About Leeward Community College/Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center

As part of the University of Hawaii system, Leeward Community College provides an environment for academic learning and cultural life for neighboring communities. With a main campus in Pearl City, an educational center in Waianae, and the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center, Leeward Community College’s proven commitment to affordable, quality education is the foundation of its mission. From professional career studies to liberal arts, the college offers diverse and comprehensive opportunities for all students.

About the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE)

INPEACE is a nonprofit organization committed to the education, culture and economic development of Native Hawaiians. Through a range of programs and initiatives, INPEACE strives to create opportunities that promote self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for Native Hawaiian communities. The INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship supports new family owned businesses and start-ups on the Leeward Coast of Oahu to increase their capacity to succeed. The center provides intensive individual support, personal and business finance training, one-on-one coaching, access to business microloans, peer networking, business equipment, administrative back-office support, specialized services and expert mentors.

About the Maui Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Maui Chamber of Commerce is to advance and promote a healthy economic environment for business, advocating for a responsive government and quality education, while preserving Maui’s unique community characteristics. The Maui Chamber encourages business and community prosperity by promoting economic programs designed to strengthen and enhance financials opportunities for all businesses within the county. The Maui Chamber of Commerce serves as an effective nonpartisan, nonsectarian voice for business on legislative, business, social, governmental and community issues affecting Maui. They identify and overcome obstacles that are detrimental to the business climate and community growth, support civic, social and cultural programs designed to increase the functional and aesthetic values of the community and promote lifelong learning.

