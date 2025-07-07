Submit Release
FDLE: Tallahassee woman arrested for depositing altered check

July 7, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Khaliyah Symone Phillips, 21, of Tallahassee on one count each of forgery of an altered check and passing a forged check. Both charges are third-degree felonies. This case is part of a joint effort between FDLE and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the amount of mail theft in Franklin County.

The investigation began in March when the Apalachicola Police Department notified FDLE investigators of the possible deposit of a forged check. 

The investigation revealed that Phillips had acquired a check for $16,000 that was stolen from the United States Postal Service and deposited into her account at a Jacksonville bank. The check was altered to show Phillips as the payee. However, the check was not intended for her.

Phillips was arrested on July 1 and was transported by FDLE’s Capitol Police to the Leon County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

