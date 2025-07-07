Florida’s Newest Glow-in-the-Dark Kayak and Swim Tour Launches Near Cocoa Beach

Group enjoying glowing bioluminescence at Kelly Park East with BK Adventure BK Adventure Guest Swimming in bioluminescence at Kelly Park East Bioluminescence on Clear Kayaks by NPI Productions

Now Running Every Weekend as Part of BK Adventure’s 10th Anniversary Celebration — Just 50 Minutes from Orlando

The Banana River at Kelly Park lights up like magic in the summer. This tour is perfect for thrill-seekers, families, and anyone looking for something completely different.” — said Samantha Smith, General Manager of BK Adventure

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure , Florida’s top-rated bioluminescent tour company, has officially launched its newest nighttime experience: the Bioluminescence Swim Tour at Kelly Park East. Following a successful July 4th debut, the tour now runs every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer, offering guests a rare chance to paddle and swim in glowing waters just minutes from Cocoa Beach and 50 minutes from Orlando.This unique tour features tandem kayaks and a mid-paddle swim under the stars in some of the state’s brightest bioluminescent waters. It’s already being called one of Florida’s most unforgettable outdoor experiences.Tour Highlights:* Glow-in-the-dark kayaking and swimming during peak bioluminescence season* Scenic, off-the-beaten-path route near Cocoa Beach* Family-friendly tandem kayaks, great for groups with kids 8+* Launch site just 50 minutes from Orlando* Runs Friday & Saturday nights all summerFlorida’s bioluminescence is created by dinoflagellates — microscopic plankton that glow when stirred. Peak viewing season is summer, especially around the new moon.🎟️ Bookings now available at www.bkadventure.com/package/bioluminescence-swim-tour-cocoa-beach About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s #1-rated bioluminescence tour company, offering kayaking and family-friendly rafting tours across the Space Coast. With launch sites in Cocoa Beach, Titusville, and now Kelly Park, BK Adventure is committed to eco-tourism, conservation, and creating unforgettable outdoor experiences.

