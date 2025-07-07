'Big Beautiful Bill' and Federal Defunding of Key Agencies to Expand Detention and Surveillance

Susana Marino

At a time when the national debt has ballooned beyond $35 trillion, the bill does nothing to address fiscal responsibility

“The American people were promised economic recovery," “What we got was a surveillance state. This bill does not serve small businesses, does not improve the U.S. economy, or decrease inflation.” — Susana Marino

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOVAHCC Raises Alarm Over “Big Beautiful Bill” and Federal Defunding of Key Agencies to Expand Detention and SurveillanceThe Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NOVAHCC) expresses deep concern over the sweeping implications of the recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. Contrary to campaign promises to bolster the economy, reduce inflation, and lower interest rates, this legislation enacts deep structural changes that weaken the very foundation of economic opportunity and social mobility in the United States.While the national media only emphasizes the cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Food Stamps, the bill dismantles key funding programs for small businesses and its actual content erodes protections for workers, dismantles entrepreneurship, and prioritizes corporate interests. At a time when the national debt has ballooned beyond $35 trillion, the bill does nothing to address fiscal responsibility.Under the banner of “reform,” this bill dismantles or defunds essential federal agencies that have long supported American small businesses, education, housing, and public health. The cuts include:• $28.4 billion from the Department of Education• $17.6 billion from Housing and Urban Development (HUD)• $11.1 billion from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)• $9.3 billion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)• $880 million from the Small Business Administration (SBA), leaving it with only $110 million in operational funds• Full defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities“These cuts are not symbolic, they are operational, and they directly undermine the ability of entrepreneurs, working families, and underserved communities to thrive,” said Susana Marino, President & CEO of NOVAHCC.The legislation reallocates these funds an estimated $82 billion, primarily to two controversial areas:1. $42 billion to expand Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, tripling capacity and establishing expedited deportation infrastructure without due process.2. $34 billion to launch a new Department of Homeland Intelligence Technologies (DHIT), which deploys advanced biometric tracking, facial recognition, and predictive AI surveillance systems targeting both immigrants in general and the broader population.This detailed accounting reveals how the federal government under the Trump administration, channeled tens of billions into private incarceration and surveillance infrastructure often bypassing competitive bidding procedures and fueling industry profits. Contracts with GEO Group, CoreCivic, Palantir, and Clearview AI exemplify a calculated expansion of both physical detention capacity and algorithmic surveillance targeting civil liberties.Instead of lowering inflation or stimulating business growth, the bill cuts more than 400,000 federal and federally supported jobs, defunds community programs, and exacerbates housing and healthcare crises. Meanwhile, private contractors and surveillance firms reap historic profits under a bloated enforcement agenda.“The American people were promised economic recovery,” Marino added. “What they got was a surveillance state. This bill does not serve small businesses, does not improve the U.S. economy, or decrease inflation, it serves private interests and prioritizes control overgrowth.”The Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce stands firmly against the restructuring of our government into a system that criminalizes legal immigration, strips public resources, and replaces opportunity with oversight. We call on lawmakers, local governments, civil society leaders, and chambers across the country to oppose the erosion of democratic institutions and support legislation that truly invests in economic mobility and inclusive prosperity.About NOVAHCCThe Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is committed to empowering Hispanic and minority entrepreneurs through advocacy, education, and access to resources. As a leading voice for inclusive economic development in the region, NOVAHCC champions policies that foster opportunity, innovation, and equity for all.For interviews or further comment, please contact:Susana MarinoPresident & CEO, Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceEmail: susana@novahispanicchamber.com###

