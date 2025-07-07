Governor Ivey Selects Law Enforcement Candidate Hal Nash to Serve as Chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced she has selected law enforcement candidate Hal Nash to serve as Chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Pursuant to the law, the governor selects the candidate from a list of five qualified persons nominated by a board consisting of the Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House of Representatives and President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Nash currently serves as Chief Corrections Deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The governor sought to identify a tough-on-crime, fair and pro-law enforcement candidate with leadership experience from the list of nominees.

“In 2019, we amended the law to ensure that the Board of Pardons and Paroles’ paramount duty will always be to ensure public safety, and Hal Nash is well-equipped to maintain the Board’s effectiveness in performing that task. He has a law enforcement perspective, and he has assured me he will approach each decision fairly and with that top goal in mind, which is to keep the people of Alabama safe,” said Governor Ivey. “Since he was a little boy, Mr. Nash dreamed of being in law enforcement, and it was not until age 40, he got his start. However, ever since then, he has been a dedicated member of law enforcement and brings wide-ranging law enforcement and leadership experience to this Board.”

Nash has been with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the last five years.

“I am humbled by the appointment as Chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles by Governor Ivey and look forward to working with the other board members as we serve Alabama in this important public safety role,” said Nash. “This is not a position to be taken lightly. While remembering that people can choose to change for the better, this task will require weighing the safety of all the citizens of Alabama first. I pray for the wisdom to recognize both as I strive to serve the very best I can.”

Nash has also held leadership positions in civic organizations, serving as international vice president of the Jaycees, and on various public boards, including as the Chairman of the Chattanooga/Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board and the Jackson County Hospital Authority.

“Here in Jackson County, we are proud Hal has been selected as Chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” said Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen. “We know Hal has a wealth of experience in law enforcement, both on the enforcement and corrections sides, and we are confident he will do the state of Alabama well.”

He also worked as an investigator, narcotics agent, deputy commander and commander under the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office after beginning his Alabama career with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. While in DeKalb County, he served five years with the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force Huntsville Office.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Hal for over two decades and have personal experience with his character, integrity and discernment,” said Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce. “I am confident that his experiences as a law enforcement officer for multiple jurisdictions as well as working as the Chief Corrections Deputy for the Jackson County Jail gives Hal a unique perspective that well equips him to make the difficult decisions necessary as a member of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. He is an excellent appointment.”

Nash’s experience also includes time with the Chattanooga Police Reserve.

“A safe Alabama is our goal, and Hal Nash will help build on public safety successes already achieved so far. I am grateful to outgoing Chair Leigh Gwathney, who has stood firm for public safety. Leigh was an important part of our reform of Pardons and Paroles for the better, and I commend her for serving at the helm and helping make a safer Alabama,” Governor Ivey concluded.

The appointment is effective immediately.

