Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift and Narrow Lanes on Sections of I-95 and Route 10 Between Warwick and Providence

RHODE ISLAND, July 7 - On Thursday night, July 10, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will begin making numerous minor traffic changes as part of the ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project, affecting different sections of I-95 and Route 10 between Warwick and Providence.

No highway lanes, ramps or exits will be closed, but travel lanes may be shifted and narrowed, and some local roads may have lane closures. RIDOT encourages drivers to reduce their speed and drive carefully through the work zones. The schedule of changes includes:

July 10

Elmwood Avenue at the Route 10 overpass: All lanes will be narrowed at the overpass and one of the two lanes on Elmwood Avenue southbound will be closed. The sidewalk along Elmwood Avenue northbound will be closed but RIDOT will maintain pedestrian access under the bridge at all times along Elmwood Avenue southbound. This change also is associated with the reconstruction of the Route 10 bridge over Elmwood Avenue. (Providence)

July 11

I-95 at Eddy Street: All lanes will be narrowed and shifted to the left on I-95 North and South at this overpass, located near the Thurbers Avenue (Exit 35) interchange. This will create work zones to begin bridge reconstruction work on the overpass. (Providence)

July 25

Route 10 over I-95: All lanes northbound and southbound will be shifted to the southbound side of the Huntington Viaduct crossing I-95. RIDOT is eliminating this bridge as part of the new design for the I-95/Route 10 interchange, and this is the first phase of this work. (Cranston)

Route 10 North at I-95 North Exit: The travel lane for Route 10 North at the I-95 North exit will be shifted to the northbound side of the bridge over Elmwood Avenue, to allow the Department to begin phased reconstruction of the bridge. It will be in place until the end of the year, followed by another shift to allow reconstruction on the other half of the bridge which will extend through 2026. (Cranston/Providence line)

The I-95 15 Bridges project will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.