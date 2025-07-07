Number of Arizona Travel IDs now exceeds 3 million

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has now issued more than 3 million Arizona Travel ID cards.

The federal requirement for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant ID is now in effect, meaning you will need an Arizona Travel ID, passport or other acceptable form of identification to more easily get past TSA checkpoints for domestic flights.

Join the 3 million – and counting – Arizonans who have upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID and consider upgrading your credential at least two weeks before your next flight. The new card may take up to 14 days to arrive in the mail.

Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of compliant identification, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license may not be accepted or additional screening time may be required.

This federally compliant credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.

To get an Arizona Travel ID, federal standards require the following:

Proof of identity: a birth certificate or valid passport

Social Security number: just the number, not the card

Two documents proving Arizona residency, such as rental or bank statements, credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address

You can walk into an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule an appointment. You can also go to any authorized third party location, which may have extended hours, including Saturdays.

More information, including a full list of qualifying documents, is available at azdot.gov/TravelID.