Heritage Field Airport (KPTW) Celebrates Final Approval for Transformative Corporate Hangar Development

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Field Airport (KPTW) today announced final land development plan approval from Limerick Township and Montgomery County for a transformative 10-hangar corporate aviation complex. The project represents the largest private aviation infrastructure investment in Montgomery County's history and reinforces KPTW's role as the designated general aviation reliever for Philadelphia International Airport.Project HighlightsThe approved development will deliver immediate economic impact through:10 state-of-the-art corporate hangars ranging from 3,250 to 10,000 square feet200+ construction jobs during the 18-month build phase$XX million in local economic impact over the next five yearsEnhanced aviation services for Fortune 500 companies and regional businesses"This approval represents a pivotal moment for corporate aviation in the Greater Philadelphia region," said David Pitcairn. "We're not just building hangars – we're creating an aviation ecosystem that will attract businesses, generate jobs, and position Montgomery County as a leader in the growing corporate aviation sector."Strategic Infrastructure ExpansionThe hangar complex is part of a comprehensive modernization program that includes:Phase 1 (2025-2026): Construction of 10 corporate hangars with first occupancies beginning Q2 2026Phase 2 (2026-2027): 1,200-foot runway extension bringing total length to 4,500 feet – matching the longest runways in the Greater Philadelphia regionPhase 3 (Future): Up to 75 additional hangars and a modern terminal facility featuring restaurant, conference facilities, and aviation welcome centerRobust Funding PartnershipThe project leverages a strategic blend of federal, state, and private investment:Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) grantsPennsylvania State Multimodal Transportation grantsFAA Airport Improvement Program (AIP) fundingPrivate sector investment partnershipsThis diversified funding approach demonstrates strong government confidence in the project's economic potential and strategic importance to regional aviation infrastructure.Regional Economic ImpactHeritage Field Airport's expansion addresses critical market demand in the Greater Philadelphia corporate aviation sector, which has experienced 15% annual growth over the past three years. The facility will serve:Corporate flight departments seeking modern hangar facilitiesAircraft management companies requiring premium servicesHigh-net-worth individuals and business executivesRegional economic development initiativesAbout Heritage Field AirportLocated 30 miles west of Philadelphia in Limerick Township, Heritage Field Airport (KPTW) serves as the FAA-designated general aviation reliever for Philadelphia International Airport. The facility supports regional aviation needs while contributing to Montgomery County's economic development strategy.

