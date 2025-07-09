Dr. Mark Hawass selected as Top Doctor of the Year in Regenerative and Functional Medicine by IAOTP

Dr. Mark Hawass honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Hawass, a highly esteemed medical doctor, was recently selected as Top Doctor of the Year in Regenerative and Functional Medicine for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Hawass has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Hawass is a pioneering physician specializing in the treatment of chronic pain, arthritis, and sports-related injuries. He is the founder and lead practitioner at Peak Health VIP. He has been dedicated to transforming lives since 2019 through his innovative VIP Biohacking Method. This comprehensive, non-surgical approach stops arthritis progression, restores joint function, and accelerates recovery from sports injuries—without the need for addictive medications or invasive procedures. Dr. Hawass’s method is built upon three fundamental pillars: Gut Health Optimization, Hormonal Balance for Recovery, and Regenerative Medicine, where he uses treatments that stimulate the body's natural healing mechanisms.Over the past six years, the VIP Biohacking Method has successfully helped over 1,600 individuals overcome the limitations of arthritis, allowing them to reclaim their active lifestyles. Patients typically experience transformation within 3 to 4 months, with an outstanding 90% success rate. The method requires no downtime and has minimal side effects, making it a highly effective alternative to surgery, especially valuable for business owners, athletes and active individuals seeking long-term joint health.Dr. Mark Hawass’s commitment to innovation, healing, and education extends far beyond his patient treatments. As a thought leader, educator, and promotor, he is dedicated to raising general awareness about the benefits of non-surgical arthritis and sports injury treatments that can drastically change quality of life. Through lectures, workshops, and media appearances, he educates both patients and healthcare providers on the latest treatments in arthritis care, sports medicine, and how to take control of their joint health.Additionally, Dr. Hawass collaborates with leading research institutions and medical professionals worldwide to enhance his methods and delve into new possibilities in regenerative, functional, and sports medicine. His ultimate goal is to transform joint health & arthritis care on a global scale, making effective, non-invasive treatments accessible to millions.Dr. Hawass is a certified specialist in pain management, family medicine and emergency medicine.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, emergency medicine, chronic pain management, sports medicine, regenerative and functional medicine, public speaking, training, and clinic business development.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Hawass completed his medical training at Dalhousie University in 2003 and holds certifications from the College of Family Physicians and the College of Emergency Medicine (CCFP and CCFP(EM)). Additionally, he has undergone specialized training in Chronic Pain Management from the Canadian Academy of Pain Management.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Hawass has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award, the Innovation Award by BBE in the UK, the Impact Award by BBE, the Inspiration Award by BR in the UK, global Health and Pharma (GHP) Awarded Arthritis VIP the Global Excellence Awards, Most Innovative Chronic Pain & Arthritis Clinic 2025 - Canada, CREA GLOBAL AWARD 2025 & Oakville Chamber Business Awards 2025, presented by RBC Royal Bank, for The KPMG Small Business Award. In addition, he has been recognized by Forbes, CityTV, and Business Insider and many other major publications for his expertise in sports medicine, regenerative & functional medicine. This year, he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Doctor of the Year in Regenerative and Functional Medicine for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Hawass for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Hawass attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys travelling, biking, hiking and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to educate health care professionals on treatments outside the traditional health care that help patients heal and take care of the root cause rather than just managing symptoms.For more information, please visit: peakhealthvip.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

