R&B Icon Tweet Joins Fibroid Fighters for 'Your Health in Full Bloom' Event

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters announces that acclaimed R&B icon Tweet (born Charlene Keys) will lend her soulful voice and powerful story to “Your Health in Full Bloom,” an awareness event and concert reception.

Best known for her 2002 smash hit, "Oops (Oh My)," Tweet will be a highlight of this star-studded evening, joining a powerful lineup of celebrities and health experts. The event is set for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. The evening kicks off at 5:00 p.m. EST with an expert health panel, followed by a VIP banquet dinner and an intimate concert, showcasing classic and contemporary R&B tracks.

Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) actress and cohost of the Fibroid Fighters event, joined by celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee, shared their excitement: "We are thrilled Tweet is adding her sultry sound that will make the concert portion of the program one of the highlights of the summer.”

Tweet will be joined by fellow R&B powerhouse LaTocha, of the multi-platinum R&B quartet Xscape, along with Reality TV Star Toya Johnson and MTV’s Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello. Top health experts dedicated to better treatment solutions and superior patient outcomes will answer questions and debunk common health misconceptions.

Beyond her musical success, Tweet has shared her personal health struggles, including her ongoing battle with uterine fibroids—a condition that disproportionately affects Black women. From 2018 to 2023, Tweet has openly discussed in interviews how fibroids impacted her quality of life, causing pain and emotional distress. Despite receiving diagnoses and undergoing treatments, Tweet, like many women, experiences the frustrating recurrence of these benign tumors that affect 26 million American women.

“I just want to be me, and I want to be an open book so that I can help someone along the way," the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter told Black Entertainment TV (BET) in 2020. Tweet has increasingly become an advocate for women's reproductive health, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and providing support for women who suffer in silence.

Her powerful presence at "Your Health in Full Bloom" will amplify the critical conversation around uterine fibroids and empower attendees to take control of their own health journeys.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain vital health information while enjoying an unforgettable evening of music and community. Secure your tickets and find more information about the “Your Health in Full Bloom” event on the Eventbrite site. For more information about Fibroid Fighters and their mission, visit their website at https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.

About Fibroid Fighters: The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization dedicated to advancing the cause of women's health. The foundation aims to educate the public about fibroid disease and its treatment options, promote research, and provide support to women affected by fibroids.

