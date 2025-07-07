DHS Terminates TPS for Nicaragua: It Was Never Meant to Last 25 Years

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem today announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Nicaragua, which will expire on July 5, 2025. The termination will be effective 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice.

At least 60 days before a TPS designation expires, the Secretary of Homeland Security, after consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, must review the conditions in a country designated for TPS to determine whether the conditions supporting the designation continue to be met and, if so, how long to extend the designation.

“Temporary Protected Status was never meant to last a quarter of a century,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “The impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist. The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home. This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that TPS remains temporary."

After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary Noem determined that conditions in Nicaragua no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements. The Secretary’s decision was based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services review of the conditions in Nicaragua and in consultation with the Department of State. The Secretary determined that, overall, country conditions have improved to the point where Nicaraguans can return home in safety.

Nicaraguan nationals departing the United States are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States and take advantage of a safe, secure way to self-deport which includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

