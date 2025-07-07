Oxfam reaction to reports on use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

In reaction to the Dutch intelligence accusing Russia of repeated use of chemical substances in its recent attacks on Ukraine, Oxfam Advocacy and Campaigns Manager in Ukraine, Sarah Redd, said:

“Oxfam is appalled at the recent intensification of violence against civilians in Ukraine, especially the reports of Russia's use of chemical weapons, which would be an egregious violation of international law. The increasing erosion of the rule of law is deeply concerning. Such laws were put in place to prevent humanity from sliding back into a darker chapter of history.

“Oxfam calls for an immediate and independent international investigation into these allegations and to hold those responsible to account.

“We also urge all parties to the conflict to honour their obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Geneva Gas Protocol, which prohibit the use of chemical weapons and protect civilians in times of war.”