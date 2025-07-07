Governor Hochul Announces Admission Tickets and Parking Vouchers ...

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that admission and parking for The 2025 Great New York State Fair went on sale today. Packed with value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment and the Chevrolet Music Series, while parking costs $12. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25. Admission remains free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under, continuing to ensure that The Fair is one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, providing an accessible space for the whole family to get offline and get outside.

For those superfans who are planning to be at The Fair at least four days over its 13-day stretch, the Frequent Fairgoer option again allows the ticket holder to enter The Fair once a day, every day during The Fair. A Frequent Fairgoer ticket is non-transferable and is available exclusively online.

“The Great New York State Fair is a time-honored tradition and a cornerstone of our summers here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “People shouldn’t have to break the bank to have fun. As of today, tickets for this affordable, family-friendly event are now on sale. New Yorkers – get your tickets today and I’ll see you at The Fair this summer!”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Summer means one thing – it’s time for The Great New York State Fair! I encourage everyone to get their tickets now and start planning their trip to learn about New York agriculture, sample some delicious foods, check out some fantastic entertainment, and so much more.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The 2025 Great New York State Fair is just 43 days away, so now’s the time for fairgoers to start planning a day (or 13!) of unforgettable summer fun. From animals, to hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers, The Fair has something in store for the whole family and so many great memories waiting to be made. We strongly encourage fairgoers to make their ticket and parking arrangements before arriving at the grounds. With close to 100,000 people in the vicinity of the Fairgrounds daily, purchasing in advance helps to keep lines to a minimum and ensure fairgoers move through the gates as quickly as possible to experience all the fun that The Fair has to offer! From our Fair family to yours – we can’t wait to see you soon!”

Fair admission includes the ability to watch dozens of national recording acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, including Grammy winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers, and so many more. There will be a daily 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. concert at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1) with an extra show at 9:00 p.m. on Friday nights, as well as a daily 8:00 p.m. concert at Suburban Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway).

Updated concert schedules are available on The Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND PARKING TO THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR

There are three ways to buy admission tickets and/or parking: online, over the phone, and in-person from August 20 through September 1.

Online: The link to purchase admission tickets and parking will go live at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 7 , at The Great New York State Fair’s website.

The link to purchase admission tickets and parking will go live at , at The Great New York State Fair’s website. Over the Phone: Starting July 7, tickets and parking may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting July 7, tickets and parking may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. At the Gate: Beginning Wednesday, August 20, kiosks positioned at all gates will be available for electronic ticket purchases. To minimize waiting time for the kiosks, large signs featuring QR codes will also be available at all entrances and in parking lots so fairgoers can use their smartphone to purchase tickets.

Including fees, the total cost for fairgoers will be:

Admission: $8.32 per ticket ($8 admission, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 18 cents)

$8.32 per ticket ($8 admission, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 18 cents) Frequent Fairgoer: $25.70 ($25 Frequent Fairgoer pass, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 56 cents; note that the Frequent Fairgoer passes are available exclusively online)

$25.70 ($25 Frequent Fairgoer pass, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 56 cents; note that the Frequent Fairgoer passes are available exclusively online) Parking: $12.41 per vehicle ($12 parking, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 27 cents)

Upon arrival to The Fair, drivers must show their parking ticket to lot attendants electronically on their phones or through a printed copy. Please note that again this year, EZPass Plus is not an option for parking. Parking passes may be purchased with a credit card at the lots. Please note that cash is not accepted.

There will be no cash sales at The Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots. Machines that can convert cash into a usable card will be positioned at The Fair’s Main Gate for those fairgoers bringing cash to the grounds.

HOURS OF OPERATION

The Great New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 20 and continues through Labor Day, September 1. The Fair’s hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day, except for Labor Day, when The Fair closes at 9:00 p.m. Gates open to the public at 9:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. every day except for Labor Day, Monday, September 4, when no entry will be permitted after 8:00 p.m.

Parking Hours: The Orange parking lot opens at 9:00 a.m. daily, with the Brown and Pink lots opening daily at 6:00 a.m., and the Gray lots opening daily at 8:30 a.m. The Willis Ave parking lot opens at 10:00 a.m., but will only be accessible only on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day.

Trams: For the convenience of fairgoers, trams will run continuously on the Fairgrounds, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.* every day. Plus, a dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.* each day.

*Note, on Monday, September 1, the trams stop running one hour earlier.

CENTRO’S PARK-N-RIDE DIRECT SHUTTLE SERVICE TO AND FROM THE FAIR

Centro’s Park-N-Ride direct shuttle service will provide passengers with transportation from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown, Long Branch Park, and Destiny USA to and from the Fairgrounds with drop-off and pick-up points to the left of the Main Gate. To ride the shuttle one way, the fee is $1 for adults, and 50 cents for senior citizens, children six to nine years old, and those who are living with disabilities. The last shuttle leaves the Fairgrounds each day at 11:15 p.m. Shuttles will run on a limited schedule after 9:00 p.m. on September 1 as The Fair closes earlier that day.

WADE SHOWS MIDWAY: TICKETS ON SALE SOON

Advance tickets for The Fair’s famous Midway, operated by Wade Shows, will go on sale in the coming weeks. Stay up-to-date with The Fair’s social media and website to be the first to hear when these tickets are available for purchase.

ABOUT THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.